Cardi B and Offset appear silent on the 2020 Grammy

Cardi B and Offset have never shied away from presenting their relationship, musically or on the red carpet. But on the Grammy 2020, the rap royalty skipped the red carpet in favor of a subdued appearance in the audience. She wore a glittering, inlaid dress, while he opted for a leather vest and trousers.

Despite the public outing, it is a relatively quiet Grammy for the couple. The couple has been nominated in one category, for Best Rap Performance for their song “Clout”. Except for surprises, neither will occur during the broadcast.

It is a change of pace compared to Grammy’s last year, where Cardi was nominated for a total of seven prizes, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year for “I Like It” and Best Rap performance for “Be careful” . She eventually won the best Rap album for privacy invasion and delivered a breakout version of “Money.”

Offset and Cardi on the Grammy 2019.

It was also an important moment for Cardi and Offset as a couple. The newly matched couple made the Grammy 2019 their first red carpet outing since their break two months earlier. When Cardi won her first Grammy, Offset even accompanied her on stage, thanking him and their daughter Kulture for their support. Now the parents seem stronger than ever and ready to conquer a reward cycle again.

