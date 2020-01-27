Advertisement

Captain Marvel # 14

Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Lee Garbett and Tamra Bonvillain

Clayton Cowles lettering

Published by Marvel Comics

«Rama rating: 7 out of 10

If you haven’t followed Captain marvel Recently, writer Kelly Thompson and artist Lee Garbett put our hero to the test, as she was forced to fight one by one against the most powerful heroes on Earth. While there is a bit of hustle and bustle in science fiction that mitigates some of the impact of this stand-alone story, there is a visceral thrill of watching Carol compete against her Avengers costars.

While the action takes a little time to boil, when it finally happens, readers are in for a treat – the way Garbett portrays Carol’s catchy new costume alongside the heavily inked Black Panther costume reminds me a lot from Phil Hester’s work, in the best possible way. Five pages of the fighting sequence in between are largely silent, but Garbett’s choreography makes you feel the energy of the scene. He also gets a good expressive moment, which is not an easy task given that the two characters are completely masked and in head-to-toe combinations – a two-panel rhythm of T’Challa momentarily surprised seems really good .

And despite the main cover spoiling the cliffhanger of the book, Thompson makes a big effort to position Carol, so she has to fight T’Challa at her own game. (I don’t know if I necessarily believe that a photon explosion would bring Carol out more than a Mohawk costume with a Kree star on the face, but hey, you just have to roll with it.) Ask Carol to fight T’Challa by hand – the hand is a nice touch and shows the combat prowess of the king of Wakanda, moving from technological correction to brutal martial arts and returning to a well-placed plan of invisibility. Granted, Thompson ends up having to wrap things up a bit quickly, but overall, the back half of the book is nice and solid.

However, where the book falters is in the opening pages, where Thompson must slow down the script to provide six pages of exposure. On the one hand, I understand – of course, Carol will not assassinate all of the members of the billion dollar Marvel franchise, so Thompson must find a way to do it by hand. However, having to info-dump the bad Vox, not to mention the hidden singularity cupboards or heaps of DNA-perfected lifestyle decoys not only saps the story’s momentum out of the door, but hampers the long-term plot tension. If Carol can tap into these otherworldly resources, it almost sounds like cheating.

But if you don’t stop to think about it too much, hero versus hero punches have been a staple of cape comics for a long time, even a jaded comic book critic can appreciate. Thompson and Garbett deliver the goods until a Carol Danvers woman’s war against the Avengers, and that more than makes up for any awkwardness along the way. Regarding Thompson’s term Captain marvel, this has been a really fun arc, and you should definitely give it a try.

