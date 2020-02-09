Capricorn Horoscope week

Advertisement

none

Get rid of the cozy ibex cocoon, because from Monday, February 3rd, the lively Mercury will crown you as a social monarch butterfly until April 11th. long phase due to reverse engineering from February 16 to March 9. Friendships are your reason to exist during this round – and when Mercury is reversed, you have a great window to reconnect with your dearest (and funniest) friends from the past. Concentrate on the people you raise with their bright energy and generosity of mind. Killer joke is also a plus. You will laugh until it hurts the next few months! You don’t have to travel far to find your fellow combatants (even if Mercury briefly slips back into Aquarius from March 4 to 16). The third house is the local activity zone. So check out all the offers in the neighborhood. Be your entrepreneurial self while cuddling around. A gallery in the area may want to hang up your pictures or have your band perform at an upcoming opening. Maybe it’s time to take an art walk in your zip code to demonstrate the region’s talent and help local business owners succeed. This transit also regulates transportation. So if you need a more up-to-date mobile device or if your trip could use an upgrade, you should take a test drive. However, you may want to declare the February 16 to March 9 dates for “Investigation Only” so you don’t risk making an unfortunate bearish Mercury purchase that will take you endlessly back to the shop! Think about how you can reduce your carbon footprint. Consider public transportation, ride stocks, or get a cute cruiser bike for your commuters. It’s easy to use words with Mercury here, so roll up your well-cut sleeves and get creative: record a podcast, flood your Instagram feed, or sit down and write Chapter 1 of your memories.

At home, Capricorn is more than just a place to switch from workwear to evening wear. This Friday, Aries’ Venus will be embellished and your diva will be awakened for four weeks. By March 4, you may be obsessed with beautifying your space – or possibly giving it a chic make-under. Whether you’re filling your home with lush plants or taking half the art off the walls, you want to enter a place that’s a reflection of 2020. If energy stagnates, consult a Feng Shui expert (or check a Bagua map) to see what the different corners represent and how you can influence the flow of your life with object placement. Since Venus is the planet of love, you may be clearing space in your closet and medicine cabinet for a recurring “guest star,” or may be looking for a community ward. Nobody worth it on your radar? Let your friends play matchmakers and don’t complain. You may only know who will ignite your fire in the long run, even if their selection doesn’t seem like an obvious match at first glance.

Advertisement

You will definitely feel the power of your purring this Sunday, February 9th (in some places late Saturday evening), under the full moon in Leo and in your eighth house of intimacy and eroticism. Usually you are not a person who likes to play games. But this weekend, you may enjoy flirting, teasing, and getting into cat-and-mouse antics. Simple but! Things could quickly go from “Can I buy you a drink?” To “Your or my place?” Try to remember that there is a lot to do in between – and getting to know someone is a big (and fun) part of the journey. Regardless, this full moon creates the conditions for a meaningful connection that could prove to be timeless. Coupled caps can dive deeper into their bindings and maybe celebrate a milestone around the full moon. Ready to take the next step towards engagement? Let your intentions become known. As the eighth house decides wealth and shared resources, this event could inspire you to merge assets with a partner or to make a big profit from a co-investment or property sale. Just make sure no one takes legal abbreviations. Seal every deal with integrity under these ultra bright moon rays.

Show all characters

The AstroTwins

Identical twin sisters Tali and Ophira Edut, referred to as “astrologers for the stars”, are professional astrologers whose sisterly style and precise predictions have made them popular gurus for all types of astrologers.