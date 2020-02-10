Cancer patients 'left in the dark' amidst staff shortages

Advertisement

Cancer patients in England receive insufficient information about their diseases due to a shortage of NHS personnel, a prominent charity has warned.

Macmillan Cancer Support said at least 120,000 people with cancer miss important information about their illnesses every year, according to new figures released Monday.

After a survey of more than 70,000 people who have undergone cancer treatment in England, the charity found that one in seven people recently treated for cancer, about 45,000 people a year, stated that their treatment options had not been fully explained.

A quarter of people also said they did not have the possible side effects that were explained prior to the start of treatment.

Macmillan said that one in five cancer patients in England, about 60,000 people a year, said that there were not always enough nurses employed to care for them, which it attributes to taking up NHS vacancies and increasing the workload of personnel.

The study found that more than one in five (22%) patients, about 69,000 people a year, received no written information about their cancer at the time of diagnosis or were difficult to understand.

Unmanageable workloads

About one in five (19%) of people also said that the caregivers who cared for them seemed to have an unmanageable workload.

Hayley Parker, 56, from Lancashire, was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and said the staff did not explain what effect treatments would have on her.

Mrs. Parker said, “It was a terrifying few weeks after my diagnosis because I didn’t have the answers I needed.

“Employees were doing my tests there, saw me on appointments, but they all seemed so busy.

“With no one explaining what the treatment would be like and what the future would have in store, I felt really lost and in the dark.

“I’m sure the shock and worry have led to my feelings of fear.

“That changed when my Macmillan nurse, Mary, walked into my life at the hospital where I was transferred.

“She supported me and my family, explained everything, answered all questions and was always available for me at the end of the phone.

“It was such a relief to know she was there.”

Macmillan Cancer Support also discovered that 8% of people, equivalent to around 25,000 people a year, did not get the name of a clinical nurse specialist, an expert nurse who wanted to support them physically and emotionally through their treatment.

Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, whose stepfather John has stage four lung cancer and is supported by Macmillan, said: “Cancer can be absolutely devastating not only for the person experiencing it, but also for their families and loved ones.

“Without asking someone for help when it comes to medical, emotional or financial concerns, people can feel absolutely desperate.”

The charity has highlighted an estimated 40,000 job openings in the NHS and a lack of support for specialist cancer training as part of the Save Our Support campaign, supported by Mrs. Ellis-Bextor.

An NHS spokesperson said, “Cancer survival is at a record high, as are patients’ satisfaction with their cancer care, with nine out of 10 patients happy with their NHS care and the vast majority of patients were named a clinical nurse specialist to support them in their treatment, which is proof of the hard work and compassion of NHS employees. ”

