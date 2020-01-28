Canberra pulls live updates: Australian capital faces new threat of bush fires – latest news | News from Australia

Advertisement

4:12 p.m. EST

4:12 p.m.

Over the next few days, the weather should be very dry and hot in Canberra, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Wednesday, it should reach 36 ° C, the city being enveloped in a haze of smoke. On Thursday, it will reach 39 ° C, with smokier conditions, while on Friday, the mercury will rise to reach the peak of 42 ° C.

It will be 42 ° C again on Saturday, before showers and storms pass Sunday, with a maximum temperature of 35 ° C.

3:59 p.m. EST

3:59 p.m.

The current Watch and Act alert for the Orroral Valley fire warns residents of Tharwa Village, Boboyan Road, Apollo Road and Top Naas Road to remain vigilant.

“Watch the conditions and know what you will do if the fire threatens,” said the ACT Emergency Services Agency. “If you do not need to be in this area, it is always best for your safety not to enter or return.”

The agency says residents of Banks, Gordon, Condor, Calwell and Theodore should continue to monitor conditions.

But he notes that no property is threatened at the moment.

3:48 p.m. EST

3:48 p.m.

Defense helicopter fire that landed in Namadgi National Park, south of Canberra, yesterday sparked what authorities have called the city’s most serious bushfire threat since the devastating fires in the city in 2003.

The Ororal Valley fire has burned through 9,500 ha and is expected to increase, although it is now at Watch and Act level. Moderate conditions during the night allowed the firefighters on the scene to reinforce the containment lines.

3:48 p.m. EST

3:48 p.m.

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the bush fires that threaten Canberra today. My name is Luke Henriques-Gomes.

.

