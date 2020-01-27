Advertisement

A bush fire burning over 2,500 hectares in Namadgi National Park in Canberra is on the waking and action level, and people nearby are encouraged to consult their bush fire plans.

Emergency services said on Tuesday morning that the fire was about 9 km southwest of the village of Tharwa and 15 km from Banks.

Residents of these areas have been warned that they may be affected by the fire.

Emergency services fought the fire overnight, with 19 firefighting units, six helicopters and a large tanker fighting the uncontrolled fire in the Orroral Valley.

There were also fears for the site – which remains only concrete – of the former Honeysuckle Creek tracking station, which in July 1969 captured the images of the first moon landing.

Landowners and residents have been asked to activate their bush fire plans, with the opening of the Canberra Fairgrounds for Horses.

Firefighters expected a seven- to ten-day challenge as a heat wave struck the nation’s capital.

Authorities have warned that the situation could worsen with warm, slightly windy conditions fueling the fire.

wakeupsitt

(@Wakeupsitt)

We haven’t finished yet. #actfires #bushfire #actruralfireservice #canberrafire #canberra #namadgi pic.twitter.com/ulQNfgRLbq

January 27, 2020

Marita

(@Mareetsyo)

Another dreadful spectacle this afternoon. Namadgi National Park. pic.twitter.com/B37ICEyaFY

January 27, 2020

Point fires broke out 5 km east of the main fire as the largest fire moved southeast.

Canberrans woke up to smoke fog Tuesday morning after reaching the capital late Monday evening.

Defense and state emergency personnel were opening doors near the fire to warn residents.

The emergency service agency ACT declared a total ban on fires until midnight Friday.

Georgina Whelan, commissioner of the ACT Emergency Services Agency, said on Monday evening that the territory would face “harsh seven to ten days” due to “difficult” weather forecasts.

The mercury is expected to reach 35 ° C on Tuesday, with westerly winds becoming 20 km / h to 30 km / h in the morning and moving to the southeast later in the day.

