Advertisement

Canadian police carried out a number of arrests in northern British Columbia when they forced a court order to remove activists who blocked the construction of a controversial gas pipeline in indigenous territory.

Before dawn on Thursday, Royal Canadian Mounted police officers, assisted by tactical teams and dogs, arrested at least six people at a roadblock constructed by the Wet’suwet’en to help build the $ 6 billion Coastal Stop the GasLink Pipeline (CGL).

The detainees are supporters of Wet’suwet’en heads of state who have spoken out against the 670 km pipeline through their territory.

Advertisement

,

“It’s a whole damn army up there,” Woos, the hereditary chief of Wet’suwet’en, told CBC News as the news of the arrests spread. “They’re wearing guns, they’re wearing tactical gear. They look like they’re ready for the war.”

The raid reflects an interruption in talks between the provincial government and the hereditary chiefs who hoped for a peaceful solution to the dead end. Activists fear further clashes with the police as the RCMP drives down the forest road towards the next camp.

Officials arrested anyone who refused to leave the Gitimden checkpoint, saying that access to the area would remain blocked until the order is fully enforced. (An exception is made for hereditary bosses and elected councilors, according to the RCMP).

Journalists in the camp were also threatened with arrest and removed from the construction site.

“During the raid, the police tried to prevent me and other journalists from photographing tactical officers,” tweeted photographer Jesse Winter. He and other reporters were left in a parking lot 39 km from the camp.

Jesse Winter

(@Jwints)

I just got out of the # Gidimten clan territory on #Wetsuweten yintah, where RCMP carried out an aggressive morning raid. Six land defenders arrested: pic.twitter.com/JkKempHUGM

February 6, 2020

“This is not the result we wanted. We have made exceptional efforts to resolve this blockage through engagement and dialogue, ”said David Pfeiffer, President of Coastal GasLink, in a letter posted on the company’s website.

The police previously searched the Gitimd checkpoint in January 2019 and arrested 14 activists.

The documents from the raid uncovered by the Guardian indicated that officials were ready to use deadly violence against activists, leading to violent clashes over police tactics. The RCMP denied being ready to shoot demonstrators.

Wet’suwet’en leaders have committed to using only peaceful protest as their way against the pipeline.