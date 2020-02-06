Canadian company is looking for new location to bury nuclear waste

Advertisement

By: AP | Traverse City |

Published: February 6, 2020

Company officials said the material would be trapped well below the greatest depths of Lake Huron in the area. (AP photo / representative)

An energy company is rethinking its options after dropping plans to bury waste from its nuclear power plants on the Canadian shore of Lake Huron, officials said on Wednesday.

Ontario Power Generation abandoned its 15-year campaign to permanently store waste in a deep underground chamber in Ontario after an overwhelming majority of members of the Saugeen Ojibway Nation voted to reject it last week. The company had agreed not to progress without the support of the tribe.

“We will continue to look for permanent solutions,” said communications manager Fred Kuntz. “Lessons Learned is part of our culture.”

For a long time, the company believed that the safest way to secure this was to bring in light and medium-weight waste such as discarded parts and ashes from burned floor sweeps in rock chambers at a depth of 679 meters.

The preferred location was the Bruce Power plant near Kincardine, Ontario.

Company officials said the material would be trapped well below the greatest depths of Lake Huron in the area. But because the preferred location was less than a mile from the lakeshore, it met with great opposition from Canadian activists and many elected officials in the United States.

“Nuclear waste has been radioactive for thousands of years, and its incineration alongside the Great Lakes would have jeopardized our economy and the drinking water supply for over 40 million people,” said US Democrat Dan Kildee.

The Saugeen Objibway Nation rejected the plan last Friday from 1,058 to 170. In a statement, Chief Lester Anoquot of the Saugeen First Nation Chippewas said the community “did not ask for this garbage to be produced and stored in our territory, but it is here.” We are responsible to our mother earth for protecting her, our country and our waters. “

Kuntz informed The Associated Press that the company would seek other communities that were ready to host the facility before developing concrete plans for a new location.

Activists fighting the project said they would remain vigilant if the company targeted another location near the lake.

“This type of waste is nowhere to be found in the Great Lakes Basin,” said Beverly Fernandez, spokeswoman for the Stop the Great Lakes Nuclear Dump group.

A separate plan for the disposal of high-level radioactive waste, possibly in the same area, is also worrying.

The Nuclear Waste Management Organization, which represents Ontario Power Generation and other nuclear power generators, is currently investigating two potential locations for an underground facility that contains spent fuel rods from reactors.

One of them is the Ignace community in northwest Ontario. The other is South Bruce in southern Ontario, about 30 kilometers from Lake Huron.

The organization announced last month that it had agreements with landowners in South Bruce to conduct geological studies in the region.

“We are confident that geology in one of these areas could be suitable for hosting the project,” said spokesman Bradley Hammond.

