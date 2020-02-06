Canadian beauty lovers will soon be able to buy Goop at Sephora

Advertisement

Sephora Canada has announced that starting this month, it will begin stocking Goop products in stores and online, starting with its best-selling skin care collection. Landing on February 28, Goopglow will be in select retail stores across the country, as well as on sephora.ca. Over the year, additional goop products and Sephora exclusives will be launched via the beauty giant.

Since its creation in 2008, Goop has been at the forefront of the clean beauty movement, with herbal ingredients and high standards in the areas of transparency and security. This makes it the perfect complement to the Clean at Sephora initiative and customer carts, given the growing demand for clean products.

“Sephora is a leader in global innovation in the beauty industry and is always aware of what its customers are looking for. Through their own initiative, they are creating an exciting new category of business for the modern consumer looking for beauty that fits into their wellness lifestyle, “said Erin Cotter, CEO of beauty. and well-being at Goop.

The launch of Goop Beauty will also be a first holistic lifestyle experience for Sephora customers. “Goop is delighted to extend our footprint to Sephora, because we have carved out a unique territory in the beauty space,” said Cotter. “We offer our clients a completely immersive, clean, holistic and results-oriented experience.”

Goopglow’s goal is to transform the skin texture, with products that exfoliate, smooth and lighten the skin. Goopglow Morning Skin superpowder, Microderm instant exfoliant and body light are pre-existing, and the 5% glycolic lightening brightening light will be added exclusively to Sephora Canada.

It is the third time in as many weeks that the brand directed by Gwyneth Paltrow has made the headlines after the release of the documentary series Goop on Netflix and the announcement of the first Goop cruise.

