Canada urges Iran to send crashed aircraft boxes to France

By: Reuters | Ottawa |

Published: February 6, 2020, 8:27:39 am

Canada’s Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne. (Reuters)

Canada pushed Iran on Wednesday to black box a crashed airliner Immediately to France, where the data can be analyzed, the Canadian State Department said in a statement.

The Iranian civil aviation authority said Tuesday it would continue to work with other countries to investigate the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane last month. Tehran has not released the black box.

Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne spoke to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and stressed that Tehran should arrange for the rapid download and analysis of the flight data recorder.

A relative of a passenger crashes on the outskirts of Tehran on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. A Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 with at least 170 passengers crashed in Tehran shortly after take-off on Wednesday and killed everyone on board, according to the Iranian state-run news media. (Arash Khamooshi / The New York Times)

Champagne said the preferred option was “for Iran to use the technical capacity facilities offered by France to do this work.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last month that the black boxes had been damaged and that France was one of the few nations to decrypt the data.

Champagne also raised the question of compensation for families of the 57 Canadians who were among the 176 killed.

Champagne previously told reporters that he and Minister of Transport Marc Garneau met the head of the International Civil Aviation Organization last Friday to ask for help to ensure the flight and cockpit recorders were sent to France.

