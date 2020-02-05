Can this modest wooden box solve the counterfeit sneaker crisis?

Advertisement

While accessories and sneakers for designers converge in a great swirling storm of hype and desire – handbags and Jordans flying through the air like grail debris! – counterfeit sneakers are becoming one of the biggest global threats to the fashion industry. In December last year, a multi-year investigation by the Department of Homeland Security was detailed in a non-closed federal complaint, revealing a huge ring of fake sneakers that spanned New York and Los Angeles. If those Nike and Louis Vuitton sneakers had been real, they would have been worth nearly half a billion dollars.

Now that the resale market for sneakers is only growing, how can a consumer, or a brand, or the American government, combat the problem?

Entrupy, a start-up founded in 2016 to authenticate luxury goods through algorithm-based technology, believes it has the answer. On Wednesday, the company announced a new solution – a real product – designed to identify counterfeiting and authenticate real sneakers. The product is a box they call Legit Check Tech, working with a constantly updated system of algorithms developed for models of popular sneakers, from Jordans to Yeezys.

“We are a team of about 30 people, mixed in between the sneaker world, from the retail luxury world, from the data world,” said co-founder and CEO Vidyuth Srinivasan last week in an interview in Midtown WeWork. “We all come together, and we literally analyze every item, every pixel on every shoe, and then we say,” Okay, so this is what we have learned “and we apply that learning to algorithms.” Entrupy started with handbags and started exploring sneaker authentication a year and a half ago. Handbags are a sensitive company – in fact Entrupy is one of several companies in which LVMH’s La Maison des Startups has invested – but, Srinivasan said, “the need for trust and the need to verify authenticity is the same” with sneakers.

Thanks to Entrupy

“All these big markets and platforms where people buy and sell – the fact that they have grown so much is largely due to the controls they do,” Srinivasan said. “That’s what creates that level of consumer confidence. And what we’ve built is actually a way to increase and scale it up. We take human expertise, which is great in many cases, but it’s not repeatable and scalable. So we have automated that process, “he said, with algorithms. “And now we have this box.”

This box indeed! What is this box? A 3 “x 3” wooden box, modest in design, with rounded corners – friendly! – who claims to contain the secret for identifying the real sneaker from his imitator. Srinivasan’s colleague, sneaker operations coordinator Rodel Camposagrado, put two pairs of Jordan 1 Cactus Jacks in front of me and asked me to guess the fake. It was hardly possible to see the difference between the two, but the sloppy, visible red stitching hanging from a pair of the tongue seemed a bit suspect, as the children say. Camposagrado took the one I thought was real, took a photo of the size label (and the barcode) on the inside of the shoe and placed the shoe in the brightly lit box, which looked like an indoor tennis court for dolls. He lined up an app on an iPod – #tbt! – and the app took photos of the shoe from different angles with a tap on Camposagrado’s thumb. “It takes pictures of every part of (the sneaker) that we find important, depending on the brand or shoe or style,” Srinivasan said.