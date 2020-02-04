Advertisement

The Legends of Tomorrow will probably not resume their missions until 2020. Fortunately, the CW collection was stopped on Friday by TVLine’s Comedian-Con Suite in San Diego to take a first look at season five.

After getting Dominic Purcell to talk about his end-of-season crooning of “Candy Child James,” the subject of the day’s massive information turned to Brandon Routh, because of the man of the metal – like him – immediately recovered will keep up in 2006 Superman Returns – for the transition “Disaster on Infinite Earths”.

Though Routh was a mother in which supersuit to wear, he said, “The tone and strength of the character should be what I’ve accomplished so far.”

Purcell, Routh and Caity Lotz then revisited their favorite moments of the fourth season (together with Neron-as-Ray and a film that was “unusual” for Mick) “1000 cases”, for which the wild baby of the Arrowverse is intended.

Showrunners Phil Klemmer and Keto Shimizu then discuss the fifth season and tease the meaning of the “new” Zari for actress Tala Ashe.

The EPs then answer my burning question: Will the historical grievances unleashed by Astra be solid with CW-friendly guys? Or is there a restriction on how massive a thirsty bait can be, say Genghis Khan? They admit that the trick is “to provide you with a pleasant, terrible person,” such as the Rasputin model that will be featured as part of the mockumentary-style opening game.

Finally, Lotz and the EPs follow the “energy” Sara will develop in season 5 and warn them that “it will cause a lot of problems for them in their lives, even though it’s cool.”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns to mid-season (exact date TBD).

