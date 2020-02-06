Campaign to recall Los Angeles mayor Garcetti from his office fails

Advertisement

A campaign to remove Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti from office for managing the city’s homeless crisis has failed.

Alexandra Datig, a Republican political commentator who spearheaded the campaign, announced Thursday that her group had not gathered the required number of signatures to put the question to voters.

Datig needed more than 300,000 signatures from voters in Los Angeles before Thursday ended. In a statement, Datig said his group has collected around 50,000 signatures, including through an online petition – a format that is not accepted by the city.

Recall efforts are costly, time consuming and rarely successful.

Frank Shaw, the only mayor of Los Angeles to be recalled, was forced to resign in 1938. Another mayor, Arthur Harper, resigned from his post in 1909 in an effort to recall.

Datig targeted Garcetti on homelessness, saying at a news event last summer that he couldn’t handle the crisis.