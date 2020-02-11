Campaign 2020: Mike Bloomberg is Bernie Sanders' dream rival

Advertisement

Mike Bloomberg speaks at the Presidential Gun Sense Forum in Des Moines, Iowa, on August 10, 2019. (Gage Skidmore)

Sanders would enjoy fighting Mike Bloomberg.

Imagine the political calendar in about three weeks and imagine this scenario: Joe Bidens had too many bad placements to save his campaign, Amy Klobuchar never caught fire the way it needed to win delegates , and Pete Buttigieg never found a way to attract African Americans. The progressive wing of the Democratic Party moves away from Elizabeth Warren and merges behind Bernie Sanders. As Super Tuesday approaches, the democratic establishment keeps its lonely eyes on Mike Bloomberg.

In this scenario, Sanders would lick his chops. Bloomberg undoubtedly brings its own strengths to the nomination battle, but it also embodies everything Sanders wants to compete with, everything the Vermont Senator has argued and slandered in his career. Mike Bloomberg is the main opponent of Bernie Sander’s dreams.

Bloomberg immediately wipes out a number of Vermont Senator weaknesses. The two men were born six months apart (Sanders is older), so the age problem is controversial. Both men are Northeastern Jews, and none of them have gang-busted African-American past past campaigns. There is no point in thinking about Warren’s claim about Sander’s sexism if the alternative is the boss who allegedly told her when she learned that an employee was pregnant “killing her”. Sanders submitted papers to run for the first time as a democrat in 2015; Bloomberg was elected mayor of New York City as a Republican and did not change his party registration back to Democrat until 2018.

Sanders is already arguing against Bloomberg, and you don’t have to be a big-eyed socialist to find anything uncomfortable with the way the Manhattan billionaire has decided to skip the first four competitions and all debates by next month omit. and just step up to the top of an unprecedented advertising tsunami:

It is part of the problem. Look, Bloomberg, everyone else in America, has the right to run for president. But I think in a democracy you don’t have the right to buy the presidency.

It’s really absurd that we have a guy who is willing to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on television advertising. , , , In the meantime, he was not doing what all the other democratic candidates were doing. He did not hold city meetings in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina. It wasn’t important enough to him. He could just buy the choice with hundreds of millions of dollars in ads. That is wrong. That is the fundamental problem of American society: billionaires have extraordinary wealth and power over the economic and political life of this country.

Say what you want from Donald Trump, but as a new presidential candidate, he participated in all primary GOP debates in 2016 and participated in all competitions.

Throughout the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump spent $ 531 million. Bloomberg is estimated to be able to spend $ 500 million by the end of February.

Sanders will ask Democrats whether they really believe their party’s nomination should be up for sale, and he can rightly argue that if Bloomberg had only spent $ 5 million so far, no one would discuss him as a serious nominee for the nomination.

Bloomberg is not just a billionaire. In a way, he’s the eighth richest man in America. At one point, he owned 14 properties with different levels of luxury, including three Hamptons properties at the same time. He sees himself as an activist for climate change, but has his own fleet of private jets and helicopters. Everything about Bloomberg screams for “Manhattan Elite”. Together with Harvey Weinstein, he organized lavish parties. He says of his girlfriend: “We have only been living together for 19 years.”

Bloomberg does not practice what he preaches. The man who intended to ban large sodas and trans fats “pours salt on almost everything, even salt crackers. He devours sandwiches with baked bacon and peanut butter. He has a weakness for hot dogs, cheeseburgers and fried chicken, which he rinses off with a glass of Merlot. And his snack of choice? Cheez-Its. “His ego is simply Trumpian and explains:” I tell you, if there is a God, if I go to heaven, I will not stop being interviewed. I go straight in. I have earned my place in heaven. It’s not even close. “

Like many rich people, he is able to casually forget about the financial realities of ordinary Americans. In his autobiography, Bloomberg wrote about the time when he was released by Salomon Brothers – with only $ 10 million in severance pay. “I went to a furrier on Third Avenue and ordered a sable jacket for my wife Sue. , , , I was afraid that Sue might be ashamed of my new, less visible status, and I was afraid I could not support the family. A marten jacket seemed to be saying, “No sweat. We can still eat. We are still players. “Fortunately, he wasn’t just starving for $ 10 million.

People don’t often say “no” to billionaires, and while every mayor of New York City has to develop thick skin, there are some stories that suggest that Bloomberg can be quick-tempered and prickly. In 2008, the New York Times found that once the mayor stopped asking people’s favors, his temper became more open: “As he gets into the twilight of his term, he openly disguises commissioners and shoots obvious shots at officials, who disagree with him, citing the royal ‘we’ while he refuses to answer questions whose topics or formulations he finds uncomfortable. ”

In 2009, Clyde Haberman of the Times reported that Bloomberg had “publicly belittled” and “long and sinister” a disabled reporter who accidentally interrupted a press conference.

Bloomberg doesn’t know much about parts of the country he hasn’t visited, and describes Colorado Springs and Pueblo as “a part of Colorado where I don’t think there are roads” – and he doesn’t care to know. After calling his preferred method of reducing the crime rate of minority adolescents “Throw and Search” at an Aspen Institute event, he had the organizers record the video.

Democrats see themselves as a party for the poor and the middle class, a party for minorities and a party for women. Bloomberg’s record offers landmines for all of these groups. Just wait for the Trump campaign to find out about the 1990 booklet The Portable Bloomberg, in which the future mayor quotes, saying, “I know for a fact that every self-respecting woman who walks past a building is when women for wanting to have their brains valued, they went to the library and not to Bloomingdale’s I call a woman a “lesbian with a horse’s face”. What a contrast to Donald Trump!

In other words, there is plenty of evidence that Bloomberg is something of a legitimate idiot. When the brochure was discovered in 2001, Michael Wolff wrote that voters shouldn’t be surprised to learn that the bottom line is that the charismatic CEO may be the most emotionally restricted attention – eager, socially unhappy, casually cruel, more spectacular Crap in the room. “

In contrast, many Democrats (and even some Republicans) who do not necessarily agree with Bernie Sanders think that he is principled, consistent, and somehow kindly edgy. He knows that socialism is controversial and still carries the label because he actually believes it.

Bloomberg never really needed to stand up to his opponents because he could always spend them. He spent $ 99 per vote for his first offer to the mayor, $ 112 per vote for his second offer, and a whopping $ 174 per vote for his third offer.

Bernie Sanders would try to develop some form of political jujitsu, turning any Bloomberg ad into another shameless attempt to buy support that otherwise could not be earned. It would turn Bloomberg’s supreme strength – a cash container for rival Scrooge McDuck’s – into a giant symbol of everything Democrats can’t stand about politics and the current state of the country.

What is Mike Bloomberg as a candidate without his personal assets? Nothing.