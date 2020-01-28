Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Kissed on Party Bus after Grammy 2020

Advertisement

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes chose to stay apart for most of the Grammy ceremony: they walked the red carpet separately and were not photographed at all during the show. But the PDA was back as soon as the broadcast ended and the after parties started. The two were first photographed hand in hand and left a party. And then they were shot kissing in the back of a party bus, as seen above. The message of the photos? You do not have to worry about the relationship status of Cabello and Mendes; they are as good as ever.

Cabello and Mendes were nominated together for a Grammy, for their duet “Señorita”. They didn’t win the Best Pop Duo / Group Performance category, but before the ceremony, Cabello talked about what an honor it was to share the nomination with her boyfriend.

“It feels very special to share that kind of experience with someone who is first and foremost my friend I have known for so long,” she told Radio.com. “He was actually the first person I think I wrote a song with when we did our collaboration” I Know What You Did last summer. “Flashing back then when we were only two children in a dressing room writing a song very quickly.”

Cabello told Rolling Stone in November that it was working on “Señorita” that brought her romantic feelings for Mendes to the surface. The two would start dating shortly after the song was released – in July 2019.

“During ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’, I really have a relationship with him as more than a friend,” Cabello began. “I think he did that too, but we were both very young and he experienced the pressure of his career. I don’t think we knew what to do with those feelings. It was so strange that we both loved each other, but we weren’t together. It was just weird. There was an energy from the beginning, but after that song we didn’t spend much time together. It just brought it back to me. “

“I love him with all my heart and have always done that,” she continued. “We’ve known each other for a long time … We’ve always been there for each other. I think we’ve drifted because we don’t hang around that often. It was nice to reconnect and hang around again.”

