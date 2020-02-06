Camiguin restricts the entry of travelers from China, Hong Kong and Macau due to coronavirus threats

Advertisement

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Camiguin Island will now restrict the entry of foreign tourists with travel history to China, Hong Kong and Macau in the past three months as a precaution against the novel 2019 Corona Virus (2019-nCoV).

With summer just around the corner, Camiguin anticipates an influx of tourists from 50,000 a month to a high of 80,000 in Holy Week.

The governor of Camiguin, Jurdin Jesus Romualdo, issued Executive Order (EO) No. 5 on January 31st, which requires every tourist to disclose their travel history in the 3 months prior to their arrival on the island.

The EO was issued days before the national government’s extended travel ban for travelers from the three countries.

Tourists from other countries who have only stayed in China, Hong Kong and Macau are also not allowed to enter the island. According to the governor, they simply followed the president’s order not to allow even those staying in China to enter.

Romualdo said that they used screeners at Camiguin Airport and two ports to interview foreign tourists about their travel history.

In January, a tourist was isolated on the island and regarded as an investigator of the novel corona virus. The tourist tested negative for the virus.

In the last week of January, at least 130 Chinese tourists were in Camiguin.

“The province of Camiguin is one of the tourist destinations in the Philippines, so the disease is likely to be introduced in the province,” said Romualdo.

He said that if you let tourists with travel history into the three countries, you can’t take any chances.

The island province also set up a novel coronavirus task force to take measures to prevent the virus from entering the island.

“It is important that precautions and protocols are established to monitor the presence of the disease and respond in good time,” said Romualdo.

Romualdo said that they have instructed and trained hotel staff to report tourists suspected of having the novel corona virus to the Camiguin Province Health Department and Camiguin General Hospital. They also asked hotels to reimburse Chinese tourist bookings for accommodations before they even came to the island.

“We met with hotel operators and asked to work together,” said Romualdo.

EO also covers the residents

The EO also covers residents of the island who have already traveled to China, Hong Kong and Macau.

“This requirement is also mandatory for every Camiguin resident who has traveled to places where the presence of the novel corona virus has been demonstrated,” said the EO.

Residents with a medical history must undergo a medical examination.

Romualdo said the government could prosecute anyone who deliberately hid such required information upon request. The person is under investigation and prosecuted accordingly.

In the meantime, Mayor Oscar Moreno in Cagayan de Oro proposed a proposal to block an industrial estate after the Chinese heard that they allegedly had the novel corona virus.

Earlier this week, councilor George Goking proposed that the city’s 2019 nCoV working group order a closure of Alwana Business Park in Barangay Cugman. Some Chinese citizens who work in Cagayan de Oro City live in the residential buildings of the commercial area.

There was news this week that a Chinese man had died of the novel corona virus in one of the hotels. The city health department and the health ministry carried out an inspection and found nothing.

“The task force didn’t really implement the idea for legal reasons,” Goking told reporters here.

Goking said he would request that Alwana Business Park management refuse to work with government agencies that may have an eye inspection there.

Moreno said he would not restrict passenger and vehicle traffic inside and outside the complex just because Chinese nationals live there.

“Just because they’re Chinese, we have to look at them differently,” Moreno said in a radio interview.

“They don’t order (a) a lock just because of the racial issue. It’s not feasible. What we need is just communication, and of course they were very cooperative. Let’s not jump to conclusions just because they’re Chinese.” Added Moreno added.

The novel corona virus, which comes from Wuhan, China, has so far killed 564 people and made over 28,000 people sick across the country and worldwide. The World Health Organization has already declared an international emergency for the virus.

In the Philippines, 3 patients have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection, one of whom died after complications from severe pneumonia. – Rappler.com