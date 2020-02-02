Cameron Diaz, 47, stunned on rare outing after greeting daughter Raddix - see picture

Advertisement

Cameron Diaz, the new mother, got out a month after claiming the birth of her daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden – and she or he seems phenomenal!

Cameron DiazThe 47-year-old looked radiant while having fun on an unusual public outing in Santa Monica on January 31. The brand new mother announced the birth of her daughter. Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden, with Good Charlotte Frontmann, Benji Madden, 40, on December 30th, so this was a candy store to see actress The Masks on the go. Cameron wore a loose-fitting cream-colored turtleneck sweater paired with easily washable jeans in a used look. She rounded off the look with white Fila sneakers and a black shoulder bag that wore her hair in an excessive ponytail and shielded her eyes with stylish tortoiseshell umbrellas. The Golden Globe nominee was also given small gold hoops because she was carrying a large glass water bottle.

One is that Mary Star pulled out of Hollywood in 2014 to focus on her household, and managed to stay so understated that the followers were shocked when she and Benji made their announcement on Instagram on January 3rd made. “Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and thankful that we were able to begin this new decade with the handover of our daughter Raddix Madden, ”the couple revealed in the letter, which was first published on Cameron’s Instagram. The Charlie’s Angels alum only labeled the submit with three pink heart emojis. Benji has accepted a swimsuit with a similar template to his private IG account. “She immediately conquered our hearts and completed our household,” the letter continued.

The former Hollywood heavy hitter also promised to protect her daughter’s privacy within the January 3 claim. “Although we are overjoyed to share this information, we also have strong intuition to protect our baby’s privacy,” the couple said. “So we didn’t post footage or share any additional information apart from the fact that she’s basically cute !!” Some would even say RAD. “Seems like these two are probably unimaginable mother and father!

Cameron Diaz gets out in Santa Monica. Credit score: BACKGRID

The couple started promoting Could in 2014 and just got engaged before Christmas this year. The couple then shocked friends with a shock wedding ceremony at their Beverly Hills home on January 5, 2015. The couple are believed to have met at a cocktail party organized by Benji’s twin brother Joel, 40, married to whom Nicole Richie, 38. We are confident that Benji and Nicole have many recommendations on parenting since the couple have an 11 year old daughter Harlow and 10 year old son Sparrow. We wish Cameron and Benji good luck on their journey as new mothers and fathers!