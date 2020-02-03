Cameron Diaz, 47, seen in the grocery store 1 month after confirming the birth of daughter Raddix - photo

Advertisement

Maternity just seems to suit Cameron Diaz of high quality as the brand new mother noticed in Los Angeles on February 2nd!

Cameron DiazThe 47-year-old could not find any new faced and satisfied material when she was seen in a grocery store in Los Angeles on February 2 day as Giant Bowl 54! However, we cannot help you if we assume that Cameron has probably got some last-minute snacks for the massive recovery that includes the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas Metropolis Chiefs. The previous actress looked rather informal for her outing. She was wearing a pair of over-the-waist jeans, a white t-shirt, an inexperienced olive jacket, and a pair of umbrellas to protect her eyes from the LA Solar! Of course, Cameron’s calm calm was so inviting given the thrill of her life last month!

A month in the past, on January 3rd, Cameron and her 5 year old husband, Benji Madden, 40, quietly welcomed their first little one into the world! The couple broke the joyous information that they had greeted their daughter Raddix Madden, together in an announcement on social media. “We are so happy, blessed and thankful that we were able to start this new decade with the launch of our daughter Raddix Madden. They shared. “So we have received no further information, apart from the fact that she is admittedly really cute !!” Some would even say RAD, ”the couple revealed in the letter, which was first shared on Cameron’s Instagram account. While the notoriously non-public couple did not share many details about their new bundle of pleasure, the fans recognized new, exciting details about the latest addition to the Diaz / Madden family as they did days ago!

More than two weeks later, on January 21st, Raddix’s launch certificates were released. They revealed their start date and their unique identification of the center! The identity of the newborn is Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden. Not only has this item been published, but its exact date of birth has also been verified as correct. The Good Charlotte Frontman and actress introduced their baby to the world on December 30, 2019 at 1:58 p.m. local time at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. What a hurricane for the brand new mother and father!

Cameron Diaz spent a while in a grocery store in Los Angeles on February 2 [RIWE / BACKGRID].

In all cases, however, Cameron has shown no signs of the mother’s nervousness for the first time. Every time she was noticed on an unusual event, the previous actress was so calm and relaxed all the time, basking in her new mother glow! We can’t wait to see them again sooner or later!