Cameron Boyce is fondly remembered by Michelle Obama and others when the Disney Star family confirms the cause of death

Former First Woman Michelle Obama uses her voice to speak of people who honor Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce, who died on July 6 at the age of 20.

“I was lucky enough to share a few moments with Cameron Boyce – on the set, in the white home and on a service challenge – enough time to acknowledge that he not only had unimaginable expertise, but also an unimaginable heart,” Obama said on Posted Tuesday on Instagram, sending a series of greetings and hugs to his household, friends and many, many followers. “

Further tributes to the late Disney star come from his co-stars, along with Descendants’ Dove Cameron, who posted an emotional sequence of video responses to her Instagram account on Tuesday.

In response to a press release from Boyce’s household, the “tragic death of the actor was due to a seizure due to an ongoing medical situation, and that situation was epilepsy.”

“We are nevertheless trying to control our method over this extraordinarily heartbreaking period and continue to ask for privacy so that the household and everyone who knew and loved him can complain about his loss and make preparations for his funeral – which ones and what is painful in itself, ”continued the claim.

A postmortem was performed on Monday, but a medical examiner-coroner’s Los Angeles County division press conference “postponed an explanation for the death for further investigation”.

Boyce appeared as Luke Ross in all four seasons of the Disney channel sitcom Jessie and later starred in the community’s film music franchise Descendants, the completion rate of which will be broadcast the following month.