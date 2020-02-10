Advertisement

Radio New Zealand Concert, the firm arm of Radio New Zealand’s classical music, doesn’t usually make headlines. However, problems for classical music lovers across the country were exacerbated after the public broadcaster announced that it would cut much of the broadcaster to enable programs aimed at a younger audience.

The resulting excitement has sparked social media controversy over whether classical music is elitist or just for the elderly, and has prompted Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to step in.

According to the broadcaster, the broadcaster attracts around 170,000 listeners a week in New Zealand who are strongly geared towards 65-year-olds and older.

But fans mobilized last week when Radio New Zealand suggested switching off its classic FM station in May and replacing it with a youth radio station in August. According to the RNZ, 18 jobs would be cut and new roles created at the youth center.

An automated classical music program without moderators would be streamed online around the clock. Some called the planned format a “jukebox” area for classical music.

“This is equivalent to dumbing down New Zealand’s cultural life,” former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark wrote on Twitter. Others said Clark’s argument was elitist. “The idea that there are intelligent and stupid arts is completely wrong,” said a Twitter user.

By Monday, more than 23,000 people had signed a petition asking Radio New Zealand to rethink the move, and a 10,000-member Facebook group called “Save RNZ Concert” was discussing how to protest, with options such as marches and legal steps. Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, the New Zealand opera singer, said the station was “iconic, very important” and compared its excavation to cutting the All Blacks rugby team.

As the opposition to the move increased – in what might be the most controversial argument the station had ever caused – Ardern added her doubts to the stack, saying she was “frustrated” that RNZ had announced the demise of the classic station without first to ask the government for help.

She said in an interview with Radio New Zealand – which also has news and Pacific news channels – that her broadcasting minister, Kris Faafoi, “expressly asked for time” to consider what could be done to save the classic arm ,

Radio New Zealand is fully funded by the taxpayer. It receives no license fee or subscriptions, and does not send advertisements.

Their funding was the source of public fears and promises in the run-up to the elections, and fluctuated at times depending on which party is in power. When the former New Zealand center-right government, which thought the broadcaster was more left-wing, froze new funds, more than 30,000 people signed a petition asking for more funds to be released.

Many on social media rejected Radio New Zealand’s decision to use the FM frequency released by Concert’s decline on a youth broadcaster. They pointed out that young people are more likely to stream music than listen to the radio and have already been taken care of by existing options.

“I understand that the RNZ has commitments to all New Zealanders and they believe that they do not provide a sector,” said Ardern in the RNZ interview. “But I believe that as an art minister you don’t have to come at the expense of someone else.”

A spokeswoman for Radio New Zealand declined to comment on Ardern’s comments, as she announced at her weekly meeting on Monday to discuss the matter with cabinet ministers.

Investigations commissioned by the broadcaster and observed by the Guardian expressed concern that Radio New Zealand was not relevant “to people in all stages of their lives” and would not connect to non-white viewers – particularly Māori, Pacific Island and Asian groups could. All growing populations in New Zealand – and young people.

As a public service broadcaster, RNZ has an obligation to serve all New Zealand viewers and does not target a sufficiently heterogeneous population, the study said.