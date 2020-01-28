Calls on the government to adopt WHO air pollution limits as 60% of UK roads are more than toxic

Advertisement

More than one in 19 deaths in British cities is associated with air pollution – and according to the Center for Cities Charity, the numbers are much worse for people living in the south.

According to the charity that works with Whitehall, people in UK cities are 25 times more likely to die from long-term pollution than from a car accident.

There is a north-south gap between pollution levels with higher levels of lethal dust, ash and soot, known as particulate matter (PM2.5), in the southern areas. Inhaling PM2.5 at any concentration can have “adverse effects”, according to the Department of the Environment.

The proportion of deaths related to exposure to PM2.5 is highest in London and in cities in the southeast, including Luton and Slough, because they are close to the capital and air pollution blows across the canal.

One in 16 deaths in these areas are estimated to be at risk of pollution.

The proportion of deaths due to PM2.5 is lowest in cities in Scotland and Northern England. At 33, Aberdeen is the city with the lowest pollution-related death rate, closely followed by Dundee, Glasgow, Blackpool and Edinburgh with similar values.

60 percent of UK roads exceed WHO limits for toxic air pollution

More than 60 percent of roads across the country exceed World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines for toxic air pollution.

British Lung Foundation official for politics and public relations, Zak Bond, said the charity is calling on the government to set WHO air pollution limits by 2030.

Mr Bond said: “While it is shocking that more than one in 19 deaths in British cities can be linked to air pollution, it is not the whole story in terms of the millions of people whose lives are affected every day.

“Inhaling toxic air is harmful to everyone and can lead to a variety of health problems, including lung disease, stroke, and cancer. It is particularly dangerous for the 12 million people in the UK who suffer from lung diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as this can flare up the symptoms and be hospitalized.

“In children, irreversible damage to the developing lungs can occur.”

Andrew Carter, managing director of the Center for Cities, agreed that the UK government should adopt the stricter WHO guidelines on PM2.5 emissions, as the Scottish government has done.

Carter said: “Politicians often speak hard against air pollution, but we need more action. Cities should be at the center of the fight against toxic air, and councils should take the necessary measures, including encouraging them to drive downtown and ban wood-burning stoves.

“To help, the government has to provide additional money and introduce stricter guidelines. The deadly level of polluted air we breathe is legal in most of the UK. That needs to change. “

Traffic pollution shrinks children’s brains

Traffic pollution is also harmful to children’s brains, as we recently reported. A study of 12 year olds found that those who grew up on busy roads had less gray matter. They also had a thinner cortex – the region that is important for reasoning. Similar structural changes can be observed in middle-aged people.

The Center for Cities urges the government to triple the size of the Clean Air Fund to £ 660m, to introduce ultra-low emission zones in city centers, to ban wood-burning stoves and coal fires in heavily polluted areas, and to provide financial incentives for cities to improve air quality ,

The charity also wants the government to set plans with the EU to combat cross-border air pollution as a key component of future relations.

In response to their requests, the Environment Ministry issued a statement that the government “is speeding up and taking urgent measures” to improve air quality.

A Defra spokesman said: “In addition to our clean air strategy, which has been lauded by the World Health Organization as a” role model for the rest of the world, “we are investing £ 3.5 billion in combating air pollution from traffic.

“Our pioneering environmental legislation includes a commitment to a legally binding target for particulate matter that will improve the health of millions of people.”

