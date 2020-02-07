Advertisement

The movement of patient records across the Irish border should be guaranteed as part of the Brexit negotiations, a policy expert said.

The city of London wants the EU to urgently agree that the UK meets its data security requirements in order to maintain the ease with which people on one side of the border use health care on the other.

Catherine McGuinness is the policy president in the UK’s most important financial district and is visiting Londonderry and Donegal this weekend.

She said: “One issue is mainly about me and particularly acute in Northern Ireland, and that is the issue of reaching an agreement on cross-border data flows.

“It goes beyond the financial and professional services sector, although it is really crucial for insurance, for example.

“What happens to people’s ability to continue to cross-border hospital if their data cannot follow them?

“These are issues that ordinary people consider important and we must reach an agreement with our partners on data streams, I would urge.”

She said EU partners had indicated that they would consider the matter before the Brexit transition period was over.

“We need more clarity and certainty about this, because these are crucial for ordinary people.

“We fully comply with the AVG, we helped shape the regulations, so there is no reason why they cannot immediately take an adequacy decision.”

An adequacy decision is how the EU determines whether a non-EU country has acceptable data protection.

To provide companies with “vital” certainty, the city of London is calling for the decision to be taken midway through this year.

It added: “As the UK’s transition period will also end in December 2020, an edge of 2020 is possible at that time if no adequacy agreement has been reached at that time.

“The UK government has enacted legislation to allow the free movement of personal data from the UK to the EU in a no-deal scenario, but without action from EU authorities, EU rules would allow the flow of personal data from the EU to restrict the UK. “

Three-quarters of cross-border data flows in the UK take place with EU Member States.

Mrs. McGuinness warned that insurance information was another area that affected Brexit.

She said that services represented the largest sector of Northern Ireland’s economy and that there was potential for cooperation between Belfast and Dublin.