California's housing policy is based on a split between L.A., S.F.

The push to remake California from a state of single-family homes and suburban sprawl into one of the apartments near public transit and job stops ran into a brick wall: Los Angeles.

Almost unanimous opposition from LA county senators last week dealt a decisive blow to Senate Bill 50, which would have forced cities and counties to allow mid-rise apartments near public transportation and quadruplex in single-family neighborhoods. Lawmakers have argued that SB 50 will not provide enough affordable housing, wipe out local control over development decisions, undermine the preservation of historic districts and promote construction in communities prone to forest fires .

But the intensity of LA’s resistance contradicted the true effects of SB 50. The bill would likely have led to much more development in the Bay Area than in Southland, according to independent law analysis, Los Angeles potentially exempt from the most aggressive provisions of SB 50.

Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), the author of the bill, called Los Angeles housing policy “very difficult”. One reason is rising housing costs in the bay area. The median price of homes in San Francisco is $ 1.4 million, about double what it is in Los Angeles, according to Zillow.

“Sometimes the situation has to be so bad that it requires fundamental change,” said Wiener. “I think things have deteriorated so much in the bay area that there is more openness to new approaches to housing. I think L.A., unfortunately, is going in that direction. “

The disconnect between the most populous and most politically powerful regions of the state represents an ongoing challenge for Governor Gavin Newsom, who, after the failure of SB 50, promised to advance what he called “a historic housing production bill ”this year. Although Bay Area politicians, including Newsom and Wiener, have shaped California’s most prominent housing ideas, their success depends on Los Angeles County lawmakers and interest groups who believe that the largest metropolitan area in the state will benefit from the plans.

“The focus must be on a solution that works for Los Angeles,” said Laura Raymond, campaign manager for Alliance for Community Transit Los Angeles, an organization behind the city’s plans to increase the supply of housing. close to public transport stops and opposed to SB 50. “Because the policy of the bay region, this does not translate exactly in our region.”

Example: Raymond said that Wiener’s belief that Bay Area legislators supported SB 50 because housing is more expensive, he rejects local concerns. For example, a recent L.A. County voters survey for The Times found that Angelenos thought homelessness and housing affordability were the most serious problems in the county.

“It is such a crisis here,” she said. “It’s in everyone’s mind.”

Wiener’s problem in Los Angeles has been clear for a long time, and his efforts to resolve it have never succeeded in obtaining a prominent Los Angeles ally.

The first version of the bill in 2018 sparked an intense reaction from activists who thought it would ruin local growth plans for south Los Angeles. They were also concerned that the SB 50 would undermine a new program, called Transit Oriented Communities, which would further encourage developers to build apartments near train stations and high-frequency bus lines in exchange for devoting part of their buildings to low-income housing. Wiener and his allies began courting the group of Raymond and others in the county – an effort that intensified after the failure of the bill.

As an updated version of the bill moved to a vote last year, projects with more than 10 units had to set aside funding or space for low-income housing. It also prohibited developers from demolishing homes for at least seven years on the properties where the tenants lived. And he exempted the Los Angeles lands covered by the Transit Oriented Communities program.

Nonetheless, Senator Anthony Portantino, a Democrat representing the upscale bedroom community of La Cañada Flintridge in LA County, set aside SB 50 in a Senate budget committee before a decision was made . Portantino argued that the bill took too much power from local governments.

Earlier this year, Wiener again amended the bill, giving cities and counties two years to develop their own growth plans that could serve as alternatives to SB 50. Local governments should eventually allow quadruplexes in single-family neighborhoods, but developers would limit themselves to renovating existing homes rather than demolishing and rebuilding them.

All of these amendments led Mayor Eric Garcetti to believe that L.A. probably wouldn’t have to do anything new – beyond allowing quadruplexes – to comply. Yet Garcetti argued that the details of the bill were still too vague and left communities without a roadmap for how it would work – especially the cities of southern California.

“There is this cultural divide where San Francisco is a unique place compared to L.A.,” said Garcetti, who did not take a position on the bill. “Tell me how it works at Artesia. Show me what it means in Long Beach. “

In December, the California Community Foundation, a large civic non-profit organization in Los Angeles, released a report showing that the effects of SB 50 in LA County, although significant, would be less than that of Bay Area.

The report, written by researchers at UC Berkeley’s urban displacement project, estimates that the bill could increase housing production by 50% in the county, the equivalent of about 9,000 new homes per year. . While the report reviewed an earlier version of the bill that did not include local quadruplex or alternative provisions, a similar analysis by UC Berkeley over the Bay Area revealed that growth in this country could as much as quadruple under SB 50.

The California Community Foundation report concluded that SB 50 would lead to moderately dense projects in L.A. County with the most intense development in warmer markets, such as Santa Monica and Pasadena. In the Bay Area, intense development would occur in a wide range of many wealthy communities in the area such as Palo Alto and Menlo Park. Indeed, the bay region would demand higher prices and the market would still encourage developers to build more parking spaces in parallel with their projects in L.A., even if the bill removed some of these requirements.

In the city of Los Angeles, according to the report, the effects would be even less pronounced because the bill exempts packages subject to the Transit Oriented Communities program.

Ann Sewill, vice president of the California Community Foundation for Health and Housing, said the report had given her a break from SB 50. Developers have offered more than 20,000 new homes for Transit Oriented Communities since its entry into force at the end of 2017, according to the city. The data. Sewill was concerned that the bill would divert interest to land near public transportation that was zoned for single family homes, which are exempt from the city program, but which would have been covered by SB 50. This would result in less housing for low-income residents. , she says.

“We think that the solutions that came out of L.A. are not widely known and that we don’t hear much about in Sacramento,” said Sewill.

Other factors have exacerbated political hostility in Los Angeles. City council has repeatedly voted to oppose Wiener’s bills, citing concerns over the loss of control over development decisions, changes to single-family neighborhoods, and the displacement of existing residents. The Los Angeles-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation, which sponsored unsuccessful local and state voting measures for slow growth and rent control, encouraged resistance by holding protests outside senators’ offices and mailers in Senate districts across the state.

On the eve of the vote, the Los Angeles County Democratic Party also sent an urgent email asking its members to tell senators to oppose the bill. “SB 50 is an unprecedented takeover of local planning that entrusts city and community decision-making directly to luxury property developers,” said the email.

As Los Angeles lawmakers one at a time rose to the floor of the Senate last week to speak out against the bill, Wiener responded to their allegations that SB 50 would undermine LA’s efforts to increase the production of housing close to public transport. He correctly noted that his bill had protections against the demolition of existing apartments that the Los Angeles process did not.

“I do not think it is correct to suggest that this bill will somehow facilitate the eviction of tenants or the demolition of buildings in Los Angeles,” said Wiener. “It will make things more difficult.”

The rebuttal did not work. Out of 11 Los Angeles County state senators, 10 voted against or abstained, including nine Democratic colleagues from Wiener. The bill failed by three votes.