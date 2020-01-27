California's homeless camp on railroad tracks, train deaths are increasing

Advertisement

Shortly after eight on a warm September evening, Janae Bell turned the breeze with two friends at the Hearst Avenue level crossing, shared some pastries and talked to bicycles. They couldn’t hear the Amtrak coming over the ringing bells of a Union Pacific freight train passing by on the opposite route.

The 41-year-old Bell looked up, shouted “Train!” And jumped off the tracks. But when he turned to look for his friends, he said, “They were gone.”

Advertisement

Jason “Fixie” Clary (37), a local personality in growing urban cycling, and Jupiter Marley (31), a free-spirited creative who his friends refer to as “Jupiter of the universe”, were uttered at the scene. Like Bell, they had lived in a sprawling homeless camp on Interstate 80 a few blocks away.

Men and women sleep on the California railroad tracks in tents or under cardboard boxes, from the underpasses of Oakland and LA to the fields of the Central Valley.

As a result, the death of trains is the latest side effect of the state’s immense unmet need for affordable housing, experts said, who have linked the homelessness crisis to the steady rise in train deaths in California. The state leads the nation annually in pedestrian deaths, even if it takes into account the larger population.

Janae Bell saw the oncoming train just in time to get out of the way. “The tracks were like our sidewalk,” he said. “If you live out here every day, you get used to living on them.”

(Rachel Scheier)

The number of injuries or deaths on state railways has increased According to the Federal Railway Administration, the increase rose from 170 in 2013 to 254 in 2018. This does not include collisions at intersections or in local transport systems, which have also increased in many places.

From 2013 to 2017, six of the top 10 districts for so-called trespasser rail deaths (excluding suicides) were in California, with Los Angeles County number 1 nationwide. The counties San Bernardino, Fresno, Riverside, Contra Costa and San Diego also reached the top 10.

The widespread use of smartphones and headphones has increased the risk of rail accidents, and suicide on the train has increased.

However, homeless people who are increasingly less tolerated in parks or on sidewalks are increasingly falling victim to such tragedies in a no man’s land that is dangerously close to accelerating locomotives.

In 2018, a transient was killed on the trails that run along the West Berkeley Waterfront, just a few blocks from where Clary and Marley would die in September. Brianna Combash, 31 and 6-foot-3, was known locally as the “Big Bird”. Police said she was riding her bike when she was hit by an Amtrak train in Oakland.

“Jason couldn’t understand when Brianna was hit. He said,” How are you hit by a train? “Said Jessa Macola, Clary’s girlfriend. The two shared a tent with their dog Chance on a rat-infested route the junction of University Avenue.

Jesse Macola and other members of the University Avenue settlement erected a memorial to their friends at the level crossing where they died. Another inhabitant of the camp was hit on the trail last year, which was only a few blocks away.

(Rachel Scheier)

As Bell later told the railroad officials: “These tracks were like our sidewalk. If you live out here every day, you get used to living from them. “

This makes the situation particularly dangerous, said Karen Philbrick, executive director of the Mineta Transportation Institute at San Jose State University.

“People are becoming desensitized,” she said. “They know the sound of the trains and the rhythm of the timetables, and they don’t expect any deviations from them.”

A quarter of the homeless, almost 130,000 people, lived in California in 2018. Union Pacific has said it is working with Operation Lifesaver, a railway security organization, to report transients to the dangers of entering the railroad tracks.

A 2019 Grand Jury investigation into an increase in rail deaths in Santa Barbara County found that out of 20 people killed by trains in the past four years, 12 transients lived in settlements along the tracks. More than half of all deaths were suicides. It was recommended to install cameras to monitor hot spots where camps had formed near fences and overgrown shrubs.

However, officials recognize that such measures do not solve the underlying social problems such as poverty and untreated mental illness.

“This is a public health crisis,” said Farhad Mansourian, general manager of Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit or SMART, who had ten deaths in the two years since it opened, half of them within three weeks last summer.

The boutique transit service is generally known for its Friday afternoon happy hour, when consultants and technicians in Hawaiian shirts drive home from work and sip microbreweries in the bar cart. But one morning in late June, a 30-year-old homeless woman named Jimmie Joy Qualls was killed when she tried to cross in front of an oncoming SMART train in the wine country suburb of Rohnert Park.

Bell and Macola watch a passing freight train with homeless activist Andrea Henson. The death of the two men prompted a movement among the “Unhoused” to campaign for better protection for Berkeley officials.

(Rachel Scheier)

She died about 50 feet from a park-and-ride filled with people living on their cars and RVs. The next day, a cyclist was struck with headphones, and Mansourian soon learned that it was a cruel pattern of copycat suicides.

SMART started operating on old tracks in 2017 that have been idle and overgrown since the northwest Pacific stopped operating passenger trains in the late 1950s. The resting tracks served for years as a footpath for travelers who had their houses stored on streams, under bridges, even in tree houses along the old railroad access.

But, like elsewhere, homelessness has increased in Sonoma County, where psychiatric services have suffered profound losses in recent years, just as thousands of homes and businesses have lost through forest fires.

Engineering is part of the problem. California’s kilometer-long railroad tracks usually run straight through towns and cities without fences or bushes separating them from pedestrians and cars. But installing so-called sorting costs billions, said Philbrick.

Caltrain, which transports millions of commuters between San Francisco and Silicon Valley annually, plans to spend around $ 10 billion over the next two decades to lift the tracks at particularly dangerous junctions.

From 2009, a number of elite high school students committed suicide on the Caltrain railways that run through Palo Alto. At the height of the crisis, the parents’ volunteers sat in lawn chairs to guard the lanes during the night. The city eventually hired 24-hour guards to monitor the tracks. The guards were recently replaced by surveillance cameras.

Experts recognize that it is difficult to assess how well this tactic works. There were deaths in Caltrain in 2019, with 16 deaths in early December, including a 17-year-old from Mountain View who committed suicide in October.

The often overlooked victims of these tragedies are the engineers and conductors who are usually unable to stop them in time: a fully loaded freight train takes more than a mile to come to a stop after braking.

“It’s the faces, for whatever reason; they stay with you somehow,” said Darrel Azarcon, a retired engineer who has been driving trains for Union Pacific for 40 years. He still has the mental image of a young girl, who looked up at him over her left shoulder as the train hit her.

In August, officials at Rohnert Park agreed to ban overnight camping in the parking lot near the SMART intersection on Golf Course Drive, where four people have died in just over two years.

A few days after the ban, Sean Barry, an unemployed construction worker who had lived in the Park & ​​Ride, was sitting in his pickup drinking Kessler whiskey from a half-gallon bottle.

“Nobody wants to be near the homeless,” he said, adding that if he could go somewhere else, he wouldn’t live in a parking lot.

Berkeley has adopted a number of new rules that effectively prohibit homeless people from occupying sidewalks and city squares, prohibiting people from living in motorhomes, and more recently adhering to the rule that people’s property is divided into a 3-by-3 Must fit foot box.

The California Department of Transportation has stepped up its regular search for homeless settlements in the Bay Area, which often have ironic names like Googleville and Upstairs, Downstairs. While some residents welcome the evictions, others criticize them as inhumane and lavish, as the homeless invariably return as soon as the bulldozers are gone.

The death of the two young camp residents in September sparked the long-term anger of the homeless community over what they see as the government’s failure to ensure a fundamental right.

The day Clary and Marley died when a heat wave hit the bay, they had spent the day sitting in the sun with the other passengers guarding their belongings while the authorities dissolved the camp. Sleeping bags and suitcases left behind while sweeping end up in the dumpster, the camp’s residents say.

In the days that followed, as the news of the tragedy spread from tent to tent, the grief turned into anger.

After Jupiter and Fixie were killed, everyone said, ‘You know what? That’s enough, ”said Andrea Henson, a homeless lawyer who practices at the East Bay Community Law Center.

She and about 80 homeless people marched about three kilometers to the town hall with megaphones and signs with photos of Clary and Marley. When the authorities arrived for the next round, they held a seat-in and refused to move.

“It happens when people are marginalized,” said Henson. “The emergency shelters are full and we are not allowed to walk on sidewalks in the city. We want an answer.”

The “Where are we going?” Movement has continued to grow since then and has raised enough money for GoFundMe to buy all-weather tents and tarpaulins and three new portable toilets for the camp. Bell explained that he and his friends had gone to the tracks that evening to use the makeshift bathrooms that were there for the day laborers.

At the crossroads, friends built a monument to Clary and Marley around a bouquet of dried flowers in an empty Bombay sapphire gin bottle. They decorated it with photos, candles, old birthday cards, a pirate hat and the tattered parts of Clary’s bike.

Scheier is a special correspondent.

Advertisement