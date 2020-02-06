Californians will soon have to decide: do they care more about ousting Trump or the problems?

Advertisement

President Trump’s very partisan speech on the state of the Union was a political rallying cry – for Democrats.

And it was particularly timely for the Democrats in California because their presidential primary is fast approaching.

Advertisement

There is no doubt that the president’s speech warmed the hearts of worshiping Republicans. But its provocative content and performance should have started the fire under the Democrats and prompted them to carefully weigh their choice of Trump’s opponent in the November elections.

At the March 3 primary, do California Democrats vote for the candidate whose views they strongly support – or the candidate who is most likely to get Trump out of the oval office? The first would likely be an incendiary liberal; the latter a moderate pragmatist.

But after the first round of the chaotic Iowa nomination contest, who can really be sure which Democrat would be Trump’s most powerful opponent?

The conventional wisdom was that former Vice President Joe Biden would be the most eligible Democrat. But he was severely beaten in Iowa by his moderate compatriot Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend of medium size, in Ind.

This assumes that the preliminary results of the Iowa caucus debacle hold up.

Biden apparently finished a dreadful fourth, which he used to become a bid disqualifier. He followed – in order – Buttigieg, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren.

“Biden came out seriously injured,” said Bob Shrum, director of the Jesse M. Unruh Institute for Politics at USC and a former Democrat strategist. Given his lead in the polls, says Shrum, “finishing fourth was extraordinary. People decided to look at someone else. “

It must have been Buttigieg.

“Biden will be hard pressed to raise funds at this point,” says Shrum. “The argument that he is the most eligible candidate has been at least frayed.”

In California, likely voters were recently polled in a survey by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, which was more important: choosing a candidate with the best chance of beating Trump or one with whom he most agreed with him on matters.

The results are close: 53% prefer the most eligible candidate and 47% want the one with whom they most agree.

But significantly, 82% of Biden supporters opted for the most eligible. The same was true for 73% of small Minnesota Sen fans. Amy Klobuchar, 72% of former New York mayor Michael R. Bloomberg and 59% of Buttigieg.

The question is: where do Biden supporters turn if they no longer think of him as a potential winner? At Bloomberg? Buttigieg? Maybe Klobuchar?

Warren’s supporters were divided almost equally between those who cared most about winning and those who were passionate about the problems. But 65% of Sanders followers supported him because of his stance on the issues.

Trump probably exasperated them in his speech by shooting Sanders without mentioning his name. “We will never let socialism destroy American health care,” he said.

Sanders calls himself a “democratic socialist” and wants a single-payer health care system that would be run by the government and exclude private insurance.

Sanders was California’s undisputed leader in the UC Berkeley IGS poll, supported by 26%, followed by Warren at 20% and Biden at 15%. No other candidate has exceeded a single figure. The survey was carried out at the end of January.

The Iowa results could rework this thinking – much like Trump’s controversial speech. He argued for stricter restrictions on abortions, pledged to protect the possession of firearms, denounced the provision of government medical insurance to “illegal aliens” and boasted of the construction of the border wall – all this goes against the Californian consensus.

The question Democrats in California must ask themselves is how much they want to beat Trump in November.

Biden could rebound in New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, although polls favored Sanders from neighboring Vermont.

Sanders is also leading the next competition, Nevada caucuses, due to the strong support of the Latinos.

The Biden firewall has been the main feature of South Carolina due to the strong support of African Americans. But this contest only takes place three days before California. South Carolina’s impact on voter thought in that state could therefore be minimal. Many Californians will likely have already voted by mail.

If Biden’s political stock collapses and Sanders rises, “it’s an ideal scenario for Bloomberg,” says Strum.

The billionaire has already spent at least $ 35 million of his fortune on television commercials in California. He spent more than $ 300 million nationally on television spots in the states of March 3 Super Tuesday.

Before Californians need to vote, they’ll know more about how Buttigieg’s representation in Iowa was a fluke or a sign of a rising star.

“I think he is one of the most talented presidential candidates I have ever seen,” said Shrum. “He has little experience, but he has a lot of brains, talent and ability to communicate. He speaks not only in complete sentences but in complete paragraphs. And it has the ability to motivate people. “

Buttigieg’s weakness is his lack of attraction to African-Americans and Latinos. Iowa is 90% white.

California is the most diverse state in the country. And here in the UC Berkeley poll, Sanders won the Latino and black voters by hand. Buttigieg drew the lowest figures.

“I think it will end up being something of Buttigieg-Sanders, perhaps with an opportunity for Bloomberg,” said veteran Democratic strategist Bill Carrick. “Bloomberg is going to be a gamer. He’s going to be everywhere on television.”

The Democrats in California will vote while the race for candidates is galloping. It’s a rarity.