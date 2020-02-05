Californians who register to vote would be required to vote under the new bill

Advertisement

Following a series of sweeping expansions to broaden access to the vote in recent years, a California lawmaker is pushing to force voters to vote in future elections.

The proposal, presented to the National Assembly on Tuesday, would be unprecedented and likely to be challenged in court if it were eventually to become law. This would impose the burden of civil and ultimate sentencing on the Secretary of State, Chief Electoral Officer in California.

“Democracy is not a spectator sport – it requires the active participation of all its citizens,” said the author of the bill, MP Marc Levine (D-San Rafael), in a written statement. “California is a national leader in expanding the right to vote for its citizens. These rights come with the responsibility of registered voters to vote and to have their voices heard by their governments. “

Up to 30 countries have mandatory voting laws on the books, including Australia, Belgium and Brazil. Levine’s proposal does not include a mechanism used in some countries to also register all eligible citizens. The most recent state report identifies more than 20.3 million voters and nearly 2 million additional citizens who are eligible but not registered.

Levine’s effort, Bill 2070 of the Assembly, would require that every Californian who registers to vote “to vote in whole or in part, with or without mark, at each election held in the territory where the person resides”. AB 2070 has not yet been referred to a policy committee and is unlikely to be reviewed before the spring.

Voter turnout in California has increased in the last election. In November 2018, 64.5% of the state’s registered voters voted – the highest percentage for any non-presidential general election since 1982. The presidential election years saw much higher voter turnout, but the rates of participation in state primaries in other years was much lower: Less than 4 in 10 voters registered for primary on June 5, 2018. California lawmakers increased primary this year until March 3, partly to boost participation rates.

Over the years, various academic studies have sought to determine whether one political party would benefit more than others if voting was compulsory. Supporters of these efforts have argued that this could encourage elected officials to better represent the interests of a wider range of citizens. Opponents, on the other hand, said that compulsory voting could conflict with the right to freedom of expression guaranteed by the United States Constitution.