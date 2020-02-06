California student arrested in racist, homophobic rant on campus

Advertisement

A man who was caught on video spouting a racist and homophobic rant charged with explosives and destroying property at Chapman University “is no longer a student” at the school, officials said on Thursday.

“Racist and homophobic behavior will not be tolerated on this campus, and we have taken decisive and swift action,” said Chapman president Daniele Struppa in a statement on Twitter. “A situation like this is difficult, it has affected many people and we want to provide the necessary support as we all go through this difficult time.”

Dayton Kingery, 21, was arrested Tuesday at Orange County jail in Santa Ana. Said Phil McMullin.

Kingery, who police said was intoxicated at the time, also resisted the arrest, fighting with a university public safety officer over the age of 65, which resulted in an additional charge of elder abuse, said McMullin.

Prison records show that Kingery posted bail and was released on Wednesday.

A video posted to Twitter on Tuesday shows a man sitting inside what appears to be a classroom. After announcing that he had been drinking, the man uses the word N as well as homophobic insults and begins to complain about blacks and homosexuals.

A separate video shows the same man, now standing, arguing with someone in the room, saying, “You don’t know who I am, man. I’m not kidding … burying you. I’m worth 50 million dollars. “

He then appears to be pushing another man into the classroom, using a homophobic epithet to address him. At this point in the video, other students accompany the man out of the room and throw a backpack at him.

“It’s not my backpack,” said the man, before throwing him down the hall, chasing him and jumping on them.

Struppa first addressed the incident on Tuesday evening on Twitter, saying, “This type of behavior is absolutely not tolerated” and said he wanted to “extend my deepest apologies to the black and LGBTQIA communities who have were specifically targeted during today’s incident. ”

“Together we must create a safe environment for all students, teachers and staff,” said Struppa. “Each of us is also responsible and responsible for a climate on campus that respects our differences and celebrates our diversity.”

Times author Priscella Vega contributed to this report.