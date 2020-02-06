California police resist calls to crack down on homeless

Advertisement

No one looked happy to be on the Joe Rodota Trail in Sonoma County last week – not the homeless who had built a camp several kilometers long, not the park wardens responsible for ensuring that ‘they were leaving and not the police sent as reinforcements.

Last summer, more than 250 people with nowhere else to go – veterans, elderly women and men, teens, parolees and addicts – started building this slum, with its own economy, including a bicycle parts seller and a “credit card lady”. Residents said there was a sense of community, security and comfort there. Although tormented by violence, theft and a mixture of heroin and fentanyl called red rock, there were rules in what they called “Camp Rebel: No Longer Sorry”.

But the families and commuters who used to walk and cycle under the oaks and redwoods on the trail were gone, warned of fear of the crime and of cat-sized rats. The Sonoma County Supervisory Board therefore ordered the camp closed in late January.

The question has become who would force the homeless to leave. City police, county sheriff’s deputies, or other agency? Reaching an answer has been controversial, but has offered a rare glimpse of the growing dismay among law enforcement agencies as the California homelessness crisis continues to escalate and the patience of the public in this regard becomes increasingly thin.

Political leaders at the local, state and federal levels call for actions that could directly or indirectly expand the responsibilities of cops in the management of the tens of thousands of homeless people living outside. But many base officers are tired of being asked to be both social workers and law enforcement officials, and senior officials are just as critical of such suggestions, arguing that ‘They are not equipped to be the front line of this crisis.

“Most police don’t necessarily want to deal with the homeless, and I’m not sure it’s a police problem,” said Ron Lawrence, president of the California Police Chiefs Assn. “Homelessness per se is not a crime, and people need to understand that sometimes the police are not the best response.”

Homeless campers along the Joe Rodota Trail use shopping baskets and makeshift carts to move their personal belongings to Santa Rosa.

(John Burgess / Press Democrat)

In recent months, U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, echoing President Trump’s rhetoric about a possible crackdown on homeless camps in California cities, has called for “ the empowerment and the use of local law enforcement, ” in a letter to Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti. In a Fox television interview, Carson also said that state officials must “defeat law enforcement so that people can be removed now and placed in places of transition.”

While public opinion in the Trump administration remains weak in California, so does the idea of ​​letting the status quo continue on homelessness. A recent Times poll found that a large majority of voters in L.A. County believe the police should be more active in the fight against homelessness.

Before a recent series of court decisions and legal regulations setting out the rights of the homeless, the cops had been much more involved because the issue was often largely addressed by cracking down on minor crimes such as urination or rubbish. As early as the mid-2000s, law enforcement officers used quotes and arrests to demolish the camps and seize the property of the homeless.

But a decision in the Martin case against the city of Boise in 2018 marked an important victory for defenders of the homeless after more than a decade of civil rights lawsuits. Law enforcement agencies in California and several other western states suddenly had to comply with new rules about when and how camps could be cleaned up, adding a de facto layer of social work to any agent. dealing with unsheltered people.

Coupled with a lack of housing options, the rules have also slowed enforcement, contributing to the perception that the police cannot or will not resolve the health and safety issues often posed by camps.

This is one of the reasons why several cities and counties, including Sacramento, supported a Martin challenge against City of Boise, the Federal Court of Appeal decision that prohibits punishing the homeless for sleeping on public property when no shelter bed or shelter is available. The Supreme Court of the United States, however, refused to hear the case, leaving intact the decision of the lower court and the cities and counties to deal with the reality of their multiple camps.

At the State Capitol, lawmakers have reframed the discussion of homelessness to talk about the inhumanity of continuing to let people die on the streets. Governor Gavin Newsom spoke of the need to revise state law governing guardianship, potentially increasing the number of people who may be forced into treatment. It is an idea that, at street level, could involve the use of law enforcement to help identify and detain homeless people to be kept.

In San Francisco, a pilot program adopted by the Legislative Assembly in 2018 will use the number of times the police take a person into custody for mental health reasons as a marker of eligibility for involuntary treatment. Los Angeles and San Diego are licensed for similar programs, but are not as advanced.

“There is a lot of frustration in my profession,” said Brian Marvel, president of the Police Officers Research Assn. from California, who is lobbying for law enforcement interests. “Personally, I don’t think this is the right direction to take.”

Being both a police officer and a social worker can be rewarding, but it poses a risk for officers and the homeless and has fundamentally changed the work of law enforcement. Marvel said it was particularly difficult to be the first person to approach someone in a mental health or addiction crisis, which is common when dealing with homeless people, at a time when the use of the police force is monitored.

“The strict need for the police to solve this problem is a recipe for disaster,” he said. “This must be discussed from the team’s point of view and not be left in the fold of law enforcement.”

Robert Harris, director of the union that represents the Los Angeles police, said ordinary members “don’t want to be obstructionists”, but often feel left out of political discussions that directly affect them. “We are trying to find real solutions to some of these difficult problems and we hope that law enforcement can stop being the easy way out for lawmakers,” he said.

More than 200 people set up a homeless camp on the Joe Rodata trail in Santa Rosa, prompting city and county officials to provide more accommodation alternatives as they attempted to move the residents. people to other places.

(Anita Chabria / Los Angeles Times)

Sandra Austin, 62, has lived on the Joe Rodata Trail in Santa Rosa for months. With the city and the county trying to move people elsewhere, Austin accepted a pallet house placement for 90 days.

(Anita Chabria / Los Angeles Times)

Everett Lincoln, 49, kisses his dog Demonia on the couch of his camp along the Joe Rodata bike path in Santa Rosa.

(Anita Chabria / Los Angeles Times)

Phlo lives in a motorhome near the Joe Rodata Trail in Sonoma County, where more than 200 people were camping until the end of January.

(Anita Chabria / Los Angeles Times)

In Santa Rosa, several officials said that the city and the county saw the Rodota Trail homeless camp as a political and legal hot potato, and that they did not want to be those in charge of “this dirty role of hunting people, “as activist Marni Wroth, 70, said last week, standing zipped to a door to protest the police.

In addition to drug use and people with untreated mental illness on the trail, there was activism and outrage – and a federal injunction specific to Sonoma County that is stricter than the judgment Wooded. All of them were reasons to be nervous, and the stress of the situation was palpable as a weeklong deadlock reached its last days on the muddy edges of the sidewalk.

Santa Rosa “made the choice not to move it because it was county land, and they were trying to get (the county), to get our sheriff to do it, and we said,” C ‘is your jurisdiction,’ “said the Sonoma County supervisor. James Gore. But as the city and the county argued, the encampment increased and “we had to dive in,” he said, even if the supervisors did not want to “criminalize” homelessness by involving the sheriff .

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department said it had no jurisdiction over the region. This left Sonoma County park guards, who had never carried out an operation to clean up a homeless camp, as the main law enforcement agency, with the help of health personnel County mental health and emergency service workers.

The rangers slowed the runway from Wednesday with a pickup truck and a dozen men, stopping at each structure to let residents know they had to leave by Friday or face arrest.

They “feel naturally nervous,” said Sonoma County parks spokeswoman Meda Freeman. “The Rangers really have a mission to help people enjoy a park property, understand it and follow the basic rules,” said Freeman. “It is not the people who book you and take you to jail. It is not what they like to do.”

Half a dozen Santa Rosa police officers accompanied the rangers. But Sgt. Jonathan Wolf, head of the city’s downtown law enforcement team, which deals primarily with the homeless, quickly pointed out that they were only there for advice and emergencies.

“What I would like people to know is that we are not coordinating this,” said Wolf.

Friday morning, fifty campers remained scattered on the track among the abandoned shelters which, with pallet foundations, front porches and even a second floor, had a dilapidated permanence. Much of what used to be makeshift homes was now rubbish: abandoned tents, torn mattresses, used needles buried in the ground, a baby doll, a bunch of yams, gas cans, a marine battery and several hundred tonnes of litter that should be removed by a hazardous materials team.

Halfway through the camp, authorities met Steve Floyd, 33, seated on a gray futon balancing on milk crates, his blond hair drawn in a ponytail. Floyd, charismatic and intense, said he wanted to see how long he could fend off the rangers. When they approached, he told them that he did not want to leave alone and that he thought that an arrest could give him “a vacation”.

“It’s hard work here,” he said.

Could Floyd be ready to leave before 4 p.m., “If I leave you with bags and bags … and without distraction?”, Asked to put it away. Floyd agreed, although he said he had lived in several homeless camps that had been cleaned up and that he was tired of the overwhelming nature of law enforcement.

His resistance, he said, “was not for me. It’s not for trail running. It’s about being able to live and not being afraid, everything will be removed. “

Steve Floyd collects his belongings on the Joe Rodota Trail in Sonoma as a Santa Rosa police sergeant. Jonathan Wolf and Santa Rosa police officer Jeff Travers watch with a Sonoma County park warden. Floyd was one of some 250 homeless people living along the trail.

(Anita Chabria / Los Angeles Times)

Officer Jeff Travers, who is part of the Santa Rosa police homeless team, said the rangers were more lenient than they would have been. He would have given Floyd a few hours, not half a day. Travers said he has come to believe that law enforcement is most effective when it uses tenacity and encouragement.

He told the story of a teenage heroin addict who lived on the runway. He said that she was sexually exploited because of her addiction. Travers said her team arrested her several times, but working with a group including her public defender, she convinced the teenager to go to rehab instead of jail. Now, Travers said that she lived with her father and attended a community college.

“Yes, some people really hate us,” said Wolf. “I would say that in fact this is where more responsibility can have more effect than a complete lack of consequences.”

Wolf said his work has become both frustrating and rewarding as the homeless population in Sonoma County grows. After last week’s sweep, 60 people were given temporary accommodation in tiny homes, and more have entered shelters. But others have simply been displaced.

“Really,” said Wolf of what he thinks of his job, “it depends on the day you ask.”

As of Friday afternoon, it was clear to authorities that Floyd would likely be their most difficult resistance. At 2:30 am, Floyd used a piece of aluminum foil and a metal tube to smoke heroin. The plastic bins provided by the county sitting next to him were still empty. But when the rangers reached their 4:00 p.m. deadline and went down to the Floyd site, he gave in, rolling his goods out of the Joe Rodota Trail and into the parking lot of a Goodwill. He was again in the Santa Rosa police territory.

The entire trail was cleaned up without arrest, but Floyd and Wolf said the whole process would likely be repeated when another camp appeared. Former residents were already exploring new sites and, on Tuesday, around 30 people had set up their businesses on a county road in the sheriff’s jurisdiction. Community activist Marcos Ramirez said 20 more were on the way.

“Ten years ago, it was not like that,” said Wolf. “I’m not really happy that this is part of what we do.”