California lottery under fire for scraping 'Ellen'

Actress Ellen DeGeneres drew public applause from her television show in December when she announced that everyone in attendance would receive a $ 500 prize package from the California State Lottery Scratchers.

Lottery officials saw it as an advertising boon, but a whistleblower complaint by some lottery workers said the ticket agency’s gift – which has a combined face value of $ 212,500 – should do the job. subject to investigation as “embezzlement”, according to documents obtained. by the Los Angeles Times.

The controversy comes just weeks before the release of a state audit of the lottery finances in response to a series of recent scandals which included allegations of unnecessary spending, improper gifts and patronage. State Senator Ling Ling Chang (R-Diamond Bar) asked for an audit last year to determine whether the money was going as promised to public schools. Californian voters approved the lottery in 1984, with the understanding that 34% of sales revenue would go to education, although the Legislative Assembly in 2010 relaxed this requirement to give managers discretion to follow “best practices” .

Chang is concerned that the amount of money set aside for schools is not growing at the same rate as lottery revenues. She said the listener should also watch the Scratchers’ gift on the December 3 episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

“This concerns me because, ultimately, the mission of the California Lottery is to provide additional funding to California public schools,” said Chang. “I want to know how this contribution affects additional funding for California public schools. Help he? I do not think so. “

Chang said the California State Lottery should have been reimbursed by issuing DeGeneres for the tickets provided. She also questioned ticket processing after a YouTube blogger who was not in the studio audience said that she had received a $ 500 package from Scratchers from someone affiliated with the show.

The whistleblower’s complaint was sent to the state auditor and Governor Gavin Newsom by a group of lottery workers, who alleged that some gift boxes that did not go to the public were improperly left behind salon staff and not counted.

A governor spokesperson did not comment, but California Lottery officials confirmed that the producers of the show received 425 packages for free, each including 72 Scratchers tickets with a face value of $ 500 per package. .

The promotion giving more than 30,000 Scratchers tickets was done to create positive publicity for the games with the aim of increasing sales, said lottery spokesman Russ Lopez. The value of having the game touted by DeGeneres on its show was worth far more than the revenue lost from donating the tickets, said Lopez.

He said that the “total media value” received in California from the promotional segment of the national program was approximately $ 1.6 million, as calculated by Horizon Media, a consulting firm advising the lottery that based assessment on industry standard media rates. The lottery also buys advertising for its games.

“The Ellen Show provided a unique opportunity to educate consumers about the California Lottery’s contributions to public education while helping to boost sales of Holiday Scratchers,” said Lopez. “This promotional opportunity has enabled the lottery to make significant savings compared to purchasing the equivalent in media exposure via a traditional advertising purchase.”

Chang disputed Lopez’s claims.

“I don’t think giving away lottery tickets generates more sales,” she said, adding that the gift could result in some members of the public winning multi-million dollar prizes. who would withdraw money from schools.

Lopez said the free supply of tickets “complies with all state regulations” regarding the use of promotional tickets to publicize lottery products.

“Ellen DeGeneres is a beloved television personality and also a big supporter of public schools and public education,” said Lopez. “His philanthropic efforts in favor of education are widely known and we appreciated the opportunity to share the work of the lottery and its mission on the air during its broadcast. ”

The gift was part of DeGeneres’ 12-day gift promotion, during which she announced gifts from the public with late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. The pair also gave the public at the December 3 show a $ 500 Visa gift card, $ 500 in beauty products, $ 300 in new clothes and a trip to a seaside resort, and all the products were connected by the two actors.

“Perhaps you could make one of our spectators a millionaire,” DeGeneres told Kimmel before revealing the lottery gift. “Would it be incredible?”

Kimmel then invited viewers to purchase holiday-themed Scratchers tickets to the California Lottery.

“I know something that can make them absolutely filthy this holiday season,” said Kimmel. “Give the gift of California Lottery Scratchers. Their mission is to provide funds to California schools for programs like music, art reading, technology – all that sort of thing. “

DeGeneres then turned to the audience and announced, “You all get a $ 500 lottery scraper package.”

When the audience cheered, DeGeneres joked, “You have to let me know if any of you hit hard. I get half of it. “

DeGeneres representatives did not respond to requests for comment on the gift and whether the show staff had received packages of scrapers.

Retired lottery sales representative Charlotte Belasco said previous promotions required that gifts be conditioned on the purchase of other tickets.

“I think someone has to watch very closely how the lottery distributes its Scratchers tickets,” said Belasco, who retired from the lottery last year. “It is money taken out of education.”

In a December 24 video, YouTube personality and actress Colleen Ballinger said that a friend affiliated with “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” gave her a $ 500 pack of scrapers as she brandished a bunch of cards.

“He gave us $ 500 worth of scrapers,” she said. “It will take a whole day to scratch everything.” So far, the video has 434,000 views.

Ballinger did not respond to a request for comment from a representative.

Lopez said the lottery officials were not informed after the show of the number of Scratchers packages provided to members of the studio audience and the number of packages left and given to other people, but he said the package that ended up in the YouTube video is the only one a lottery official knows that has not been released to the public.

“The Lottery understood that all gift boxes should be distributed,” said Lopez. “We later learned that an additional gift box had been provided to a popular influencer, which allowed more media exposure, approval and promotion of Holiday Scratchers games at no additional cost to the Lottery.”

In addition to a state audit, Chang said there should be a legislative inquiry into the gift.

“It seems to have been mismanaged,” said the senator.

The gift is just the latest in a series of controversies over the use of lottery resources.

Hugo Lopez resigned as director of the California Lottery in June after a previous state audit questioned agency spending.

Controller Betty Yee’s audit in April revealed that there had been more than $ 305,000 of improper or questionable expenses in the past four years, including travel, food, employee gifts and Entertainment.

Inappropriate expenses included $ 21,666 to give employees logo brand swag such as T-shirts, backpacks, lip balm and iPad cases, the agency said the purchases were “aids to learning “and” training tools, “said the audit.

“The lottery was created to fund schools and nothing more,” said Chang. “Unfortunately, media reports over the past year have painted a negative picture of the California State Lottery as an agency under fire from unnecessary spending and patronage.”