Former US President Barack Obama congratulated the directors of his American Factory production debut for winning the Best Documentary Feature Award at Oscars. Obama described the directors Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar as “talented”.

“Congratulations to American Factory filmmakers Julia and Steven for telling such a complex and moving story about the very human consequences of economic change. We are delighted that two talented and extremely good people won the Oscar for the first release of Take Higher Ground home. ” “he wrote while retweeting a Netflix tweet.

The Netflix tweet read: “The former president posted a tweet from Netflix on Twitter that said:” AMERICAN FACTORY tells an emotional, local story that is well received worldwide. Directors Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert have created a masterpiece that deals with culture, work and class struggle and challenges us to think about what connects us instead of what separates us. “

Directors Julia and Steven smiled as they accepted the coveted trophy at the 92nd Academy Awards. The documentary “American Factory” is the first film “Higher Ground Productions” produced by Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama.

The Netflix-based documentary is about the occupation of a closed engine plant by the factory of a Chinese company in a suburb of Ohio. The Academy Awards are currently taking place at the Dolby Theaters in Los Angeles, California.

