California confirms 2 cases of coronavirus in L.A., Orange Counties

Advertisement

Health officials have confirmed the first two cases of the new coronavirus strain in Los Angeles and Orange counties brought by travelers from the epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan, China.

In both counties, the virus that infected the two individuals was the same strain as the one that has spread to more than 2,700 people in 14 countries and territories and has caused 80 deaths since it was discovered in central China at the end of last month. Three additional cases were diagnosed in the United States, one in Arizona, one in Washington State, and one in Chicago.

Advertisement

In LA County, the infected person was a returning traveler from Wuhan who was receiving medical treatment in a hospital.

The Orange County patient is in good condition and isolated in a hospital, health officials said. In both counties, health officials track all those who have had close contact with patients, but find that occasional contact with an infected person, such as visiting the same grocery store or movie theater, poses only a “minimal risk of infection”. “

“The risk of local transmission is still low,” officials said.

The LA County patient resides in Wuhan and flew Wednesday via the Los Angeles International Airport on his way back to China. LA County officials said at a press conference on Sunday.

“The infected person immediately went to LAX for treatment when they noticed that they were not feeling well,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of public health in LA. The patient was taken straight to a hospital by LAX and, according to Ferrer, no residents of LA County have been infected or at risk since Sunday morning.

The Arizona case, also announced on Sunday, was a resident of Maricopa County, described by health officials as “a member of the Arizona State University community” but who did not live in student dormitories. The patient had recently returned from a trip to Wuhan, health officials said.

The patient was not seriously ill and was kept isolated, the Arizona Department of Health and the Department of Health of Maricopa County said. Officials were working to identify and reach people who might have been exposed to the virus while the patient was contagious, officials said.

The new coronavirus strain 2019-nCoV can cause respiratory diseases and pneumonia. It was originally thought to only spread from animals to people in central China, but there are now signs that it is also spreading among people.

The virus can cause pneumonia-like symptoms such as fever, cough, and difficulty breathing, and in extreme cases, can be fatal.

Most of the dead were at least 50 years old and had medical problems or a weakened immune system. But a 36-year-old man succumbed to the coronavirus last week, and it has been reported that a health care worker was also among the fatalities.

Health experts in the US said there is no evidence that the new coronavirus is more virulent than the flu.

However, since it is a new strain of coronavirus, health officials are on high alert and researchers have to work from the start to develop a vaccine that is likely to take years to develop.

Corona viruses include a variety of viruses – the common cold and the viruses that have caused severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and respiratory syndrome in the Middle East (MERS). SARS and MERS have made thousands of people around the world sick and caused hundreds of deaths.

It’s too early to say how the new strain will be compared to coronaviruses that fueled the previous epidemic, experts said.

“I think there are important unanswered questions about this outbreak,” said Anne W. Rimoin, epidemiologist at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health and director of the UCLA Center for Global Health and Immigration Health. “We don’t know how easily people transmit the virus or how sick it can otherwise make healthy people. We simply don’t know the real risks of this new virus and these questions need to be answered.”

By Friday, 18 people between the ages of 3 and 58 had been tested for the virus in California, according to the Department of Health. This included a traveler who arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on a flight from Mexico City and was taken to a hospital for evaluation early Thursday.

LA County health officials were unable to confirm whether the Mexico City traveler was the same as the virus.

“We work very closely with LAX. We have employees stationed in the quarantine station,” said Dr. Sharon Balter, director of the County Public Health Department’s acute communicable disease control program. “All travelers arriving from China are screened…. (LAX officials) call us immediately if they think someone needs testing and then work with our staff to take them to a hospital where they can be tested. In this case, everything went as expected. ”

Dr. Sonia Angell, director of the California Department of Health, said in a statement on Sunday that the immediate health risk to the general public in California is low, but “the California Department of Health has worked closely with local health agencies and health care providers to prepare for this situation. “

Healthcare workers who treat people with this type of infectious disease should ensure that they wash their hands and wear safety glasses after contact, the authorities said.

At Orange County Global Medical Center and Regional Trauma Center, patients with respiratory symptoms receive masks, and an infectious disease specialist regularly consults staff to educate them about what to look for when performing triage, Dr. Vu Huynh: Medical Director of the Ambulance Service.

If a suspected coronavirus patient is suspected, staff have been instructed to quarantine the patient in an isolated room and to contact disease control and prevention centers so that a specific set of tests can be performed said Huynh. So far, the hospital has had a patient examined and the results have been negative, he said.

Even so, the staff is ready to see more cases of the virus.

“There could have been many cases that weren’t caught in the beginning, and maybe these patients have traveled,” said Huynh. “Since Southern California is a multicultural area, I think there is a higher risk.”

Although there was no major outbreak in the United States, the virus has spread across Asia in the past month.

China’s health minister said the country is entering a “crucial stage” as “the virus’s ability to spread appears to be growing.”

As the spread of the virus accelerated and fears increased, two of Hong Kong’s biggest attractions, Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park, announced that they were closed for the time being.

The Asian Football Confederation announced that an Olympic qualifying event would be moved from Nanjing to Sydney, Australia on February 3, and the International Tennis Federation next month moved a regional Fed Cup qualifying event from Dongguan to Kazakhstan.

Beijing said it would postpone the start of classes for all schools, from kindergarten to universities, until after the end of the New Year holidays this week.

In the Fanling suburb of Hong Kong, demonstrators set fire to the lobby of a building in an uninhabited public housing complex where officials proposed to quarantine suspected coronavirus cases. The fire was extinguished and no major damage was reported.

Also on Sunday, the Chinese authorities announced a temporary ban on wildlife trade and warned the public about the consumption of wild game meat. According to the announcement in the state media, no wildlife can be transported or sold in a market or online, and officials said they will “rigorously investigate and punish” violations.

The newly identified coronavirus’ pneumonia-like diseases first appeared in Wuhan last month, where most of the early victims said they had visited a large seafood and live animal market. Other cases have been reported in Japan, South Korea and Thailand. Singapore, Vietnam and Hong Kong reported their first cases on Thursday.

The U.S. State Department announced on Sunday morning that it would dispatch U.S. Consulate General staff in Wuhan to the United States on a single flight from Wuhan to San Francisco. According to official information, space for American citizens on the flight is limited. “The capacity is extremely limited. Priority is given to individuals at higher risk of coronavirus, ”said a press release from the US State Department.

Canada reported its first case in Toronto on Saturday. Officials said the man was in his 50s and had recently flown from Wuhan to Guangzhou, China, and continued to Toronto on Thursday.

The first cases of coronavirus in Europe have also been confirmed. Three patients were treated in French hospitals. All three had recently traveled to China; According to official reports, they were reportedly doing well.

The CDC reviews passengers on direct and connecting flights from Wuhan to five major airports in Atlanta, Chicago, New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Experts say that the United States is well equipped to deal with a possible outbreak and that it is important to remain calm.

“Fear spreads much faster than the virus itself,” said Rimoin. “We have to make sure that people don’t have unnecessary worries. We have a good public health system and we have prepared for it. “

Times employees, Emily Baumgaertner in Los Angeles and Cindy Chang in Beijing, contributed to this report. The Associated Press was used in the preparation of this report.

Advertisement