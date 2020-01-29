California Community College report ignores reality – Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

The Office of the Legislative Analyst, who advises state legislators on budgetary matters, prides itself on taking an independent, non-partisan and even non-political approach to important political issues.

This well-established tradition continues in a new LAO report on a pilot program that allows some community college districts to offer four-year degrees in some obscure subjects.

However, by separating from the political aspects of the program in this case, it also separates from reality.

The reality is that the California economy needs more well-educated and well-educated workers, but getting a four-year university degree these days is very difficult given the inability of public universities to the state to manage the request.

This is especially true for low-income students from the least populated areas of the state, as they also face high living costs as they are forced to leave their homes to go to university.

Community colleges, which offer nearby and low-cost training, offer lower-level courses, but students still need to be transferred to four-year universities to complete their degrees.

Other states, faced with the same dilemma, have responded by largely authorizing community colleges to offer baccalaureate programs, and the California pilot program has attempted to replicate this rational approach.

However, political reality has made this expansion difficult. The state university system jealously guarded its place in the academic hierarchy, and as a result, the pilot program was very limited, allowing community colleges to offer degrees only in a few relatively obscure subjects that universities were unaware of.

Ironically, the resistance of state universities to what it saw as competition for money and students reflected the resistance that the University of California showed when state universities wanted to start offering programs in PhD.

LAO’s report ignored these struggles for three-way turf, which have been bubbling for decades, in its lukewarm report on the community college pilot program.

“We found little evidence that graduates of these pilot programs were better prepared to fill these positions compared to those with other bachelor’s degrees or that graduates of the pilot programs were helping employers to fill hard-to-fill positions.” said LAO. “The most common benefit of the pilot cited by the students was the relatively low cost of attending community college baccalaureate programs.”

Four-year programs at community colleges would not be necessary, the report said, if the two-year and four-year systems simply co-operated more in developing targeted training programs and better harmonizing training offerings. course to make transfers from community colleges to four years. easier schools.

Well, that says the obvious – but only if, as LAO does, we ignore the fact that we don’t have a well-integrated public higher education system in California, despite the existence of a so-called “Master plan” for the past half century that assumes we do.

We have three separate, often competitive systems, and as long as we do, we should agree to allow community colleges to offer as many baccalaureate programs as they are financially and institutionally capable of doing, thereby providing students with more options and the state more well-educated workers than it needs.

California Community College Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley said it well in a statement responding to LAO’s report:

“These programs are aimed at many students who otherwise would not have been able to access a bachelor’s degree. The programs are of high quality and create attractive jobs for graduates. “

CalMatters is a public service journalism company committed to explaining how the California State Capitol works and why it matters. For more Dan Walters stories, visit calmatters.org/commentary

