California communities pursue climate change with key audience

The sea level rises. Floods. Storm damage. For nearly three years, a group of Californian communities have been suing fossil fuel companies for their contribution to climate change and the damage it causes.

On Wednesday, in Pasadena, a key federal court hearing could decide the fate of these lawsuits.

Two separate coalitions of local California governments argue that their lawsuits are heard in California state courts, which, compared to their federal counterparts, tend to be more favorable to “nuisance” lawsuits.

The fossil fuel companies want the cases to be heard in federal courts, arguing that they are more suitable places for international litigation.

For both parties, the challenges are formidable.

“A decision in favor of cities would not only give the green light to this business to move forward … it would pave the way for a potential wave of deposits in the ninth circuit,” said Richard Wiles, executive director of the Center for Climate. Integrity, a climate change advocacy group supporting local governments.

California lawsuits are part of a wave of litigation against fossil fuel companies, alleging that they have not only contributed to climate change, but have actively helped to discredit climate science and block emission limits from greenhouse gas. Litigants hope the courts will act in the absence of meaningful government action, but so far, their success rate has been mixed.

In 2018, a federal judge dismissed the New York lawsuit against five oil companies. Last month, a federal court of appeal dismissed a dispute brought by a group of young people seeking a decision that could force the federal government to reduce its emissions.

In California, the two lawsuits are similar. They want companies like Chevron and ExxonMobil to pay for the damage to infrastructure and property caused by rising sea levels and other impacts of climate change, as well as the costly adaptations necessary to save it. And although the two lawsuits were heard by the same panel of the 9th District Circuit Court on Wednesday, they had very different trajectories.

In one case, filed by the cities of San Francisco and Oakland against the fossil fuel companies, Judge William Alsup of the Federal Court in San Francisco dismissed the complaint. After asking both parties to provide him with a tutorial on the science of climate change, he ruled that the courts were the wrong place to deal with global issues.

The cities have appealed this decision. And they will argue Wednesday that the case should be heard and referred to a state court.

In the other case, which was filed by the cities of Imperial Beach, Richmond and Santa Cruz, as well as by the northern California counties of San Mateo, Santa Cruz and Marin, a federal judge, Vince Chhabria, also from the Federal District Court of San Francisco, referred the case to a state court.

The fossil fuel companies, led by Chevron, have appealed the decision.

Casey Norton, a spokesperson for ExxonMobil, declined to comment directly on the case, but quoted from the opening brief of the fossil fuel companies, including this one: “Federal common law, and not state law, must govern these conflicts because of the federal government’s interest in the need for a uniform decision rule. ”

Sean Comey, a Chevron spokesperson, referred to the same case and pointed out this quote: “State civil law is not an appropriate vehicle – and state courts are not a forum appropriate – to regulate global energy policy or to punish lawful global business activity that is vital to all sectors of the global economy. “

But cities and counties say the issue is local and must therefore be examined by a state court. They also say that it is not a question of regulating fossil fuel companies, but of getting them to pay for the damage they have caused.

“It’s not about changing the law. It’s about making them pay for the damage they knowingly created,” said Imperial Beach mayor Serge Dedina.

Dedina said the imperial beach is hit by waves and rising sea levels, and floods have become a growing threat to coastal areas. He noted that although the fossil fuel companies accumulate billions of dollars each year, his cash-strapped city will likely end up spending millions to repair damaged infrastructure such as roads and beaches, as well as millions. others to protect its four miles of shore.

He said his city’s general funds annual budget of about $ 19 million was roughly the same as the annual compensation for Darren Woods, general manager of ExxonMobil.

Tom Butt, Mayor of Richmond, said the situation is similar in his city of San Francisco Bay, where Chevron has a refinery. In recent years, his perspective on threats from climate change has changed.

“When we took this route for the first time, it was the rise in sea level that worried me,” he said. “Now it is the fires and the smoke that has gone down in the city. It’s a major disruption. We had to close schools and businesses. “

Referring to reports from the Los Angeles Times and Inside Climate News, local government lawyers argued that fossil fuel companies have not only known about climate change for decades, but were actively trying to induce the public and governments in error on science – and its potential effects.

“It’s like tobacco, lead paint, asbestos, opioids, what do you have … where substantial evidence has grown up that they knew this a long time ago and instead of disclosing it or trying to do something, they all went and tried to hide the effects and sell them, “said Butt.

Other local and state governments across the country are also actively seeking to compensate fossil fuel companies, including Baltimore; Boulder, Col .; King County, Washington; New York and Rhode Island.

The Pacific Coast Federation of Fisheries Assns., A trade organization, also brought an action for damages.

“There’s a lot at stake in this call,” said Sean Hecht, co-executive director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the UCLA School of Law. “If cases can progress to state courts, the courts are likely to take plaintiffs’ claims seriously, which can also affect prospects for business in other states.”

The Hecht Environmental Law Clinic provided legal analysis to the complainants in some cases.

He said a 2017 California Court of Appeal decision held former lead paint manufacturers responsible for a collection of local California governments who sued them in a “nuisance” case. structure similar to these.

“The plaintiffs in the climate liability cases follow a similar theory, and there are real parallels between the facts here and the facts in the lead paint cases,” he said.

Douglas Kysar, a professor at Yale Law School, said that the arguments made on Wednesday should not influence the judges, who are probably more interested in the briefs and other documents already submitted.

However, the hearings give us the opportunity to ask questions about what the future holds for climate responsibility, he said. “If the industry is not going to help bear the enormous cost of adapting to climate change, who will remain in the bag?”

A decision is expected before the end of the year.