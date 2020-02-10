California Attorney General Investigates LAPD Gang Scandal

Advertisement

The California Department of Justice announced Monday that it will conduct its own investigation into the Los Angeles Police Department’s use of a national database of suspected gang members after allegations that the police allegedly falsified documents to introduce people into them.

California Atty. General Xavier Becerra said his office had been in contact with the LAPD regarding his use of CalGang, an online index containing detailed information on more than 88,000 Californians suspected of being involved in street crimes, and will independently audit some records entered by the LAPD, review departmental internal controls and policies, and observe staff retraining on the use of the database.

Becerra said that the incorrect placement of a person in the database could lead to his being subjected to an unjustified examination by the police.

“Right now, the LAPD inputs are under the microscope,” said Becerra.

The LAPD had previously announced that it was investigating around 20 agents for allegedly fabricating information from interviews in the field in order to bring people into CalGang. In addition to the investigation, the LAPD announced reforms to the use of the database, including greater internal monitoring. In a statement, LAPD chief Michel Moore said the gang database is an essential tool for solving violent crimes and that it would cooperate fully with the state’s attorney general’s office.

“We are committed to holding accountable anyone who has falsified information,” he said.

The state action comes amid an ongoing controversy over CalGang.

Beginning in 2018, the California Legislative Assembly entrusted the monitoring of CalGang to the Attorney General after a scathing audit revealed that the database lacked meaningful state oversight and contained questionable records – including children who entered when they were as young as 1. Becerra at the time froze additions to the database during his review, which eventually purged thousands of records. But thousands of others have since been added.

Becerra’s office has also been responsible for developing state-wide regulations for the use of CalGang. These regulations were the subject of intense debate between law enforcement and community activists, who said that CalGang lacked transparency. Although the rules were to be completed by January 1, their finalization has been postponed until at least the summer.

The question is how much and what type of evidence should be required before adding someone. Currently, law enforcement can use information such as the clothes a person is wearing, the neighborhood where the police meet them, and identification as gang members by “trusted” sources to add someone. . The public does not have access to CalGang, however, and some community activists say these criteria are too loose and subject to abuse – including racial profiling. The database mainly includes black and Latino men.

In a proposal from last summer, Becerra suggested reducing the reasons why someone could be added to CalGang. In December, he returned to the tightening of the regulations after the objections of the police, who argued that their expertise in gang identification should be taken into account, and that such discretion was necessary. because gangs have become more apt to escape scrutiny.

Becerra said Monday that his office is still working on the regulations and will accept public comments on the latest version.

The regulations, he said, “should help us build a system that is sustainable, accountable and helps us get it right.”

It is the first time since the takeover of CalGang that the Attorney General has investigated an agency into its use, Becerra said. He cited the lack of finished regulations as an obstacle to implementing full surveillance.

“Until our regulations are actually implemented, we will not have the infrastructure we will need to conduct these investigations,” said Becerra.

The LAPD places more people on CalGang than any other law enforcement agency in the state. From November 1, 2017 to October 31, 2018, the period covered by a 2018 report from the Attorney General’s office, he was responsible for 20,583 records, or more than 20% of the records in the database.

The current scandal has erupted after a mother from Van Nuys received a letter early last year from the LAPD saying that her son had been identified as a gang member during an interview with officers. She believed her son had been misidentified and reported it to a supervisor at a nearby police station. The officials then examined the video of the body camera and other information, and found inaccuracies which they attributed to the officer.

Moore said the investigation into the alleged forgery initially focused on three officers and spread to others who worked with the three originals, and then to others associated with these officers. He recommended criminal prosecution and the dismissal of an officer and referred the person’s file to the Board of Rights, an internal disciplinary appeal committee. Another officer, Metro Officer Braxton Shaw, is already under review by the Los Angeles County Attorney’s Office.

The data culture of LAPD has also been closely examined by critics who suggest that agents fill the cards to artificially augment their statistics. The Times obtained what is called a section summary sheet for the Metro Division, which shows that officers were measured daily in 16 categories such as their confiscation of firearms, their citations and their arrests. Field interviews with gang members were among the categories used to measure productivity.

The scandal has already led the ministry to change the way it manages CalGang. Now, the video from the body camera is reviewed and compared to the officers’ reports of their field interviews before anyone was added to the database. A more robust appeal process that allows people to be removed from gang databases is also implemented with several levels of oversight.

LAPD Deputy Chief Horace Frank said the department had started training its officers to be much more specific when identifying evidence on a field interview card that could allow someone to be added to the database. An officer will have to explain, for example, why a particular area should be considered a gang location if this is a reason for inclusion.

“We demand that our staff be much more precise in formulating the reasons why some of these criteria have been met,” he said.

Becerra said his investigation will also include a review of body-worn camera videos and other recordings, and will extend to the recordings seized throughout the department, not just in the Metro division.

Becerra said the recently passed reform law on CalGang gives his office the power to suspend or revoke the use of the database by a law enforcement agency if an investigation reveals a fault. Becerra said he could not comment on the number of people mistakenly entered into the database because the investigation was just beginning. Nor was he able to answer questions about the scope of his investigation.

“Our role is to make sure that good, accurate information is entered into the database so that all agencies that use CalGang … know that the system is intact,” said Becerra. “The CalGang database is as good as the information it contains.”