MANILA, Philippines – Attorney General Jose Calida also accused the network of having some form of foreign property through his Filipino Filing Notes (PDRs) by filing a Quo Warranto petition to attempt to revoke the TV giant ABS-CBN franchise.

“Like Rappler, ABS-CBN had issued Filipino Filing Slips (PDR) to foreigners through ABS-CBN Holdings Corporation, which violated the constitutional limitation on foreign mass media ownership,” Calida said in a statement.

Calida did not provide reporters with a copy of the full petition that he submitted to the Supreme Court on Monday, February 10.

The petition came just over a month before the Congress-franchised ABS-CBN expired. President Rodrigo Duterte claimed he had not placed any political advertisements during the 2016 presidential campaign and repeatedly warned ABS-CBN against revoking the franchise and even insulting management, only selling. (READ: Timeline: Duterte against the franchise extension of ABS-CBN)

PDRs are financial instruments used by media companies to enable foreign investment without violating the constitutional requirement that media companies should be 100% Philippine owned. PDRs are common, lawful practice and their legality has been confirmed by the Monitoring Committee. (READ: Misunderstandings about PDRs)

But just like Rappler in December 2016 – who has now been ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to end his business – Calida is taking the same path to closing ABS. CBN. (READ: The Rappler SEC Registration Case)

“The media giant has hidden itself behind an intricately crafted corporate veil and allowed foreign investors to take ownership of a Philippine mass media company, which is a gross violation of the foreign interest of the mass media under Section 11, Article XVI of the Constitution,” Calida said.

Calida did not answer any media questions except that his action was “non-political”.

READ A LEGAL DECLARATION HERE: Can a Quo Warranto petition be filed against ABS-CBN?

“Broadcasting for a fee”

To revoke the franchise, Calida applies Article 1 (c) of Rule 66 of the Judicial Code, which provides that a Quo Warranto motion can be filed against “an association that operates as a corporation in the Philippines without being legally registered or act without legitimate authority. “

According to Calida, ABS-CBN sold products such as ABS-CBN TV Plus and KBO Channel and called these products “broadcasting for a fee that exceeds its legal requirements”.

Calida said these products do not have the approval of the National Telecommunications Commission.

The ABS-CBN franchise expires on March 30, with the House of Representatives still sitting on bills seeking to renew the franchise.

It is unclear whether ABS-CBN may have a grace period to continue operating while the house is tackling the bills because the law that gave them the right to vote, Republic Act 7966, remains silent on this.

Up to 11,000 jobs are on the program.

ABS-CBN was once closed under the Marcos dictatorship. – Rappler.com