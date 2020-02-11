Calexico, Iron & Wine and Andrew Bird announce tour

Advertisement

Three folk rock titans set off together: Caleixco, Iron & Wine and Andrew Bird have announced the “Great Summer Stroll Tour”.

Caleixco and Sam Beam from Iron & Wine will perform together to support their recently released album Years to Burn. Speaking of which, be sure to check out Assembly’s opening season, which documents the creation of the album.

In the meantime, Bird will be touring behind his latest album My Finest Work Yet.

The 16-day tour takes place in June. Joseph will open a majority of the shows, with the exception of a Red Rocks concert with Neko Case on June 24 and a Hollywood Bowl appearance with Mandolin Orange on June 28.

Check out the full tour schedule below. Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster on Friday, February 14th.

Listen to Assembly via Apple Podcasts Spotify | Stitcher

“The Great Summer Stroll Tour” 2020 dates:

06/10 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel: Outside the Summer Stage *

06/11 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap *

06/12 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 *

13.6. – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl *

14.6. – Kingston, NY @ Hutton Brickyards *

15.06. – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater *

6.17. – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach *

18.6. – Columbus, OH @ Express Live *

19.6. – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival *

20.6. – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavillion Riverbend

22.6. – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

6.23. – Kansas City, MO @ CrossroadsKC

24.06. – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater ^

25.06. – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden

27.06. – Napa, CA @ Oxbow Commons

28.06. – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

* = with Joseph

^ = w / Neko case

# = with orange mandolin