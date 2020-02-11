Advertisement

After notable roles in “Get Out” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”, actor Caleb Landry Jones is ready to officially get his musical career going. 30-year-old Jones has announced his debut album The Mother Stone, to be released on May 1 through Sacred Bones. For the preview of the spring release, he shared the first title “Flag Day / The Mother Stone”.

According to the statement, the new LP is one that has been brewed for more than a decade. Jones started writing songs at the age of 16, about the time his acting career began. Even though film projects kept coming up to him, the young actor wrote “record after record after record because I didn’t know what to do with myself,” Jones noted.

He had his first real musical break after sharing material with Jim Jarmusch, who then linked Jones to Sacred Bones founder Caleb Braaten (Jarmusch has released several of his own albums through the label). It didn’t take long for Jones to sign up with Sacred Bones and start recording albums at Valentine Recording Studios with producer Nic Jodoin (Black Lips, The Coathangers).

In a statement praising Jones’ musical skills, Jarmush commented:

“I had no idea what an amazing and unusual musician Caleb Landry Jones was until he gave me some of his music to listen to two years ago. Oh man, I don’t even know how to describe it! But I asked Caleb if we could make it to Caleb Braaten at Sacred Bones. And now, thanks to these two calves, it is being delivered to the world – a strange and beautiful gift! “

The first single “Flag Day / The Mother Stone” is a seven-minute kaleidoscopic hike through dark orchestra pits and loose psycho-rock moments. It is woven with a piano melody that Jones originally wrote for Jarmusch and which has a strong influence on the Beatles’ White Album.

Stream it below, and then check out the pre-order options for the new album.

The Mutterstein artwork:

The Mother Stone Tracklist

01. Flag Day / The Mother Stone

02. You are so wonderful

03. I dig your dog

04. Katya

05. Everything I am in you / The big worm

06. No, where is, where nothing has died

07. Lick the days

08. For the longest time

09. The Hodge-Podge Porridge Poke

10. I want to love you

11. The big one that I am

12. Lullaby

13. No, where is, where nothing has died (a wonderful pain)

14. Thanks for staying

15. Little Planet Pig