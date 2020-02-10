Advertisement

Cable Ties’ second album, Far Enough, will be released next month. So far they have shared two songs of it – “Tell Them Where To Go” from 2018 and “Sandcastles” from the recent past – and today they release another, “Self-Made Man”. It is a clever dissection of a person who has arrived where they are due to the economic situation they were born into.

“No, he doesn’t need anyone else,” sings Jenny McKechnie. “And he didn’t dig this trench / But is he the one who made it rich?” It actually has a lot in common with another new song from today, “4 American Dollars” by US Girls, which also questions the idea of ​​lifting yourself up on your bootstraps.

“The self-made man has created wealth by exploiting other people and misusing public resources,” McKechnie said in a statement. “He doesn’t care about the suffering of others because, in his eyes, hard work has given him what he deserves, and they don’t have it. It is impractical for the self-made man to analyze suppression systems that manipulated for his own benefit. These things are just a distraction from hard work and what you want. “

Far Enough will be released on March 27th via Merge / Poison City (AUS / NZ). Pre-order here.