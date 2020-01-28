CAA and NRC are BJP's Hindutva project for 2024, says Prithviraj Chavan

Advertisement

By: Express News Service | Mumbai

Published: January 28, 2020 5:34:39 AM

“It is incorrect to state that the BJP had taken these measures in a hurry. The project has been in progress since 2015 when the passport rules were changed to list three countries (Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan) and six religions. But then nobody looked at it. Even the media missed it, “Chavan said.

Just as the debate on the implementation of the Citizenship (Change Act) rages, Maharashtra’s former chief minister and senior congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Monday labeled the CAA, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) as components of the Hindutva project of BJP focused on the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Deviating from the popular story of opposition leaders that these movements were a distracting tactic from the ruling party to divert the deep crisis facing the Indian economy, said the former prime minister who spoke at the Indian Express Idea Exchange in Mumbai, that "Although this may be a useful argument from the opposition's point of view, it was not a fair argument." Executive, he said, "it is incorrect to state that the BJP had taken these measures in a hurry. The project has been in operation since 2015 when the passport rules were changed to list three countries (Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan) and six religions. But then nobody looked at it. Even the media missed it. "

Chavan also admitted that a “fear of a backlash from the majority in the opposition room” prevented political parties from leading agitation against these front movements. “The BJP project is an attack on the secular fabric of the Constitution. But there is a genuine fear in the opposition room that if you go too far (against) the agenda, there would be a backlash from the majority. This is exactly what the BJP is also counting on. But this is not about valuing the minorities. It is a threat to the secular structure of the constitution. Although it is heart-warming to see young students protest, I agree that political parties should lead political agitations, “he said.

He also claimed that there seemed to be a “slight difference of opinion” between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the implementation of the movements. “Modi’s own popularity has received a huge blow, even internationally, due to the economic crisis, the Kashmir issue and the CAA agenda. He should be worried,” Chavan said.

But Chavan, who is an outspoken opponent of the policies and ideologies of the Modi government, argued that neither the “dent in the popularity of Modi” nor the “widespread protests about the CAA and the NRC” would do anything to Prevent BJP from sharpening its Hindutva agenda in the days to come.

“They will continue to bulldoze the agenda and divide the land. Whether or not state meetings decide on this, they will implement it, “he said. Chavan, who was Foreign Minister in the PMO during the term of Manmohan Singh, also undermined the BJP’s assertion that the Singh regime had taken steps itself with regard to the NPR in 2010. “This is a canard that is distributed by the BJP. We all fall for it. The fact is that we (the UPA) have not adopted any law regarding the NPR. It was the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee who brought it in 2003 himself. “He added:” The Citizenship Act was formulated in 1955 and has been amended several times since. But a major change came in 2003 (December 10, 2003) when the then government Vajpayee first introduced the concept of the citizenship register and the NPR. It is true that we (the congress) did not object to it at the time, because the spirit of the law was to issue national identity cards to the citizens. But you see that the real culprit is the CAA. For the first time, a concept of discrimination based on religion is being done. This is an attack on the secular structure of the Constitution and we are against it in principle. “

During the experiment of the Congress in Maharashtra, where it has joined forces with the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party to form a government of Maha Vikas Aghadi, Chavan admitted that the “formation there is so far not ideologically coherent looked like. ” The formation led by Uddhav Thackeray had come to power on November 28, after an 80-hour Devendra Fadnavis government, propped up with support from Ajit Pawar of NCP, had collapsed. Chavan fought for the early formation of a coordination committee consisting of senior leaders from the three parties, outside the government, for a more “uniform attitude” on various issues. Chavan repeated a point he had made earlier, but emphasized that although a suggestion to form an alternative government involving the three parties was made, even after the 2014 parliamentary elections, it was then unthinkable. Chavan accused the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led regime of using coercion, money power, blackmail and incentives to decimate the opposition, and argued that “if the three parties had not met this time, we could have been wiped out.” current congressmen / MLAs of the congress and NCP were “forced” to shift their loyalty before the elections. All cooperative institutions were threatened with serious consequences if they did not shift their loyalty. “It was the fear that we would be wiped out because of the machinations of Shah and Fadnavis that led us to come together. There was a danger to democracy. They worked toward a one-party rule, “Chavan argued. He also accused the Fadnavis regime of having been unable to complete a single infrastructure project for the past five years. “What did he do? What project did he complete,” Chavan asked, claiming that Maharashtra was no longer the country’s favorite investment destination and that Mumbai had also lost its status as financial capital during the “Fadnavis raj”.

