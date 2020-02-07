CA rejects Bengzon's offer to recover The Medical City

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Former Health Minister Alfredo Bengzon once again lost the offer to recapture his decades of medical empire from his most trusted nephew at the time.

Advertisement

The Court of Appeals (CA) decision, released on January 21, rejected Bengzon’s motion to dismiss the results of the elections that displaced him as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and voted in a new board for The Medical City (TMC).

Bengzon was the CEO of TMC until 2018, when he was replaced by an extraordinary general meeting led by his nephew Jose Xavier Gonzales. At this meeting, when Gonzales was chairman of the board, Eugenio Jose Ramos was appointed as the new CEO.

Bengzon refused to recognize the new officers. He insisted that the boardroom coup circumvent the procedures, including proper disclosures and takeover bid provisions.

However, Gonzales claimed that Bengzon’s term of office had expired. He also insisted that Bengzon held less than 1% of the shares in the company.

Bengzon tried to block Gonzales and Ramos’s appointments, but they were re-elected later in another meeting in 2019.

“He had insisted that he and the directors he appointed could exceed one year in office, which violates applicable corporate governance rules,” said Gonzales in an emailed statement.

Gonzales believes the controversy is “closed”.

“Since we started working at TMC, sales and costs have increased. The net result is that all of our shareholders – including ex-CEO Dr. Alfredo Bengzon – will add value to their shares. At the end of Our job is to make sure that everyone Stakeholders – from our patients to our shareholders – enjoy the benefits of better corporate governance. “

Bengzon’s camp, which was asked for an explanation of the CA’s decision, said:

“The Court of Appeal’s decision of January 21, 2020 refers to the election of PSI (Professional Services Incorporated) directors in 2018, who have since been replaced by directors elected in 2019. The decision is therefore irrelevant deals with a board that no longer exists. It has nothing to do with the current PSI board. Gonzales’ claim that this resolution somehow confirms the legality of the current board is obviously wrong. “

His lawyers also affirmed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission decided in favor of Bengzon and even fined the coup majority shareholders of 50 million pesetas.

However, the SEC’s decision only provides for fines and does not overturn the current chamber. – Rappler.com