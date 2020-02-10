Buttigieg wins late Iowa Count, Sanders denies earnings

Advertisement

Buttigieg and Sanders are separated by a sheer edge

Published 10:05 AM, February 10, 2020

Updated 10:05 AM on February 10, 2020

WASHINGTON, USA – US Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg narrowly won the chaotic rallies in Iowa, gathering 14 delegates ahead of Bernie Sanders at 12, the contracting state said on February 9th.

The late results were affected by several technical problems and the result has been the subject of complaints and requests to re-examine the vote.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Sanders, the left senator from Vermont, were separated from the congregations by a sheer margin on Monday, February 3rd.

“You can expect us to ask the Iowa Democratic Party to deal with the inconsistencies we identified and found for them,” Sander Campaign Manager Faiz Shakir told CNN on Sunday.

“In our view, it was handled incompetently.”

The leader of the National Democratic Party has ordered a review of the results in view of the technological problems and has expressed doubts about the correctness of the process.

Massachusetts progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren won eight delegates who were sent to the July Democratic Assembly to decide who will face Trump in the November election.

Former Vice President Joe Biden won 6 and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar won one. – Rappler.com