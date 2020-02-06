Advertisement

Pete Buttigieg responded on Wednesday to the viral video of an extremely informative Iowa voter who revoked her support for his presidential campaign after learning that he was gay.

“How real is that? How big is the problem for you? “Asked Stephanie Ruhle of MSNBC Buttigieg in an interview that aired on Thursday.

“It will happen,” Buttigieg replied, adding that he had just seen the video on Wednesday.

Advertisement

“First of all, I was proud of our organizer … who spoke to her on my behalf and addressed her with respect to live the values ​​that this campaign requires from our volunteers and organizers to live all the time, and I try to To intervene in the name of compassion for this woman’s heart, ”said Buttigieg, referring to district captain Nikki van den Heever. “I’m sorry to see that she didn’t seem to reach her, but [I] also think it’s part of what change looks like – deep, real change – to look at people at eye level and approach them with compassion ,

“If someone like me could come out in Indiana while Mike Pence was governor and be re-elected with 80 percent of the vote, I believe that somewhere in America, old prejudices can avoid, especially at the end of the day election not about me or about this president, but about voters’ questions about how their lives will be shaped by the choices they will make, ”he added.

Ruhle also asked Buttigieg if he had ever thought when he was 15 that he could realistically become president, and found that he was currently “the democratic pioneer”.

“When I was 15, I thought you could either serve in an elected office or you could be outside. I thought you could be married or gay, not both, ”said Buttigieg. “With all the difficulties we have in this country and the setbacks we have made in some way, it is extraordinary to think about the progress we have made, the progress we can make.

“When I meet children who let me know that they now realize that they don’t have to be ashamed of anything, or people my parents’ age who sometimes come to me in tears and talk about the fact that they simply never thought that that day could come, it is a reminder that despite all the challenges we face as a country, despite all the struggles for justice that this nation has been going through and going through, there are some really good reasons to believe in America and that the Americans are fixing things up. and go towards inclusion and decency, ”he added.

Watch parts of the interview below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g9y8IEJaFEM [/ embed]