Buttigieg is not a Barack Obama - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

By Julie Pace and Hunter Woodall

MANCHESTER, NH – Joe Biden tried to save his presidential campaign and on Saturday his criticism of Pete Buttigieg escalated. He ridiculed Buttigieg’s experience as a mayor of a small town and shortened the comparisons that Buttigieg made to the last Democratic President, a Barack Obama. “

Advertisement

Biden’s biting attacks on Buttigieg’s relatively short resume mark a new, more aggressive attempt to slow the young candidate’s momentum in the Democratic field. The 38-year-old came in close contact with Senator Bernie Sanders from Iowa, but is faced with the question of whether his eight-year tenure as mayor of South Bend, Indiana – a city of around 100,000 – prepared him for the presidency.

Former Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, speaks on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the New Hampshire Technical Institute’s Concord Community College as part of the “Our Rights, Our Courts” forum in Concord, NH (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik)

Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Pauses while speaking at the New Hampshire Technical Institute’s Concord Community College on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Concord, NH (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik)

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, clenches his fist as he speaks at a campaign event in Manchester, N.H. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 (AP Photo / Elise Amendola).

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Speaks with volunteers on Saturday, February 8, 2020, during a campaign event in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo / Matt Rourke)

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, leans forward and answers questions from media representatives during his visit to the Biden field office for President Manchester, Saturday February 8, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais)



Former Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Indian Mayor Pete Buttigieg, reaches into the crowd during a campaign stop in Lebanon, N.H., Saturday, February 8, 2020. (AP Photo / Charles Krupa)

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, answers questions from media representatives during his visit with supporters of President Manchester’s office on February 8, 2020 in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais).

Former Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Indian Mayor Pete Buttigieg, reaches into the crowd during a campaign stop in Lebanon, N.H., Saturday, February 8, 2020. (AP Photo / Charles Krupa)

Former Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Indian Mayor Pete Buttigieg, smiles as he talks to guests during a campaign stop in Lebanon, N.H., on Saturday, February 8, 2020. (AP Photo / Charles Krupa)

Supporters listen to former Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Indian Mayor Pete Buttigieg, during a campaign stop in Lebanon, N.H., on Saturday, February 8, 2020. (AP Photo / Charles Krupa)



Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Will speak to members of the audience on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in the Palace’s Spotlight Room (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik).

James Carville, a political commentator best known for leading the 1992 presidential campaign of former President Bill Clinton, left, accompanied by Susan Daggett, wife of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo campaign stop in the Spotlight Room at the Palace, Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Manchester, NH (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik)

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, leaves after visiting supporters in Biden for President Manchester’s office on Saturday February 8, 2020 in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, leans forward and answers questions from media representatives during his visit to Biden for President Manchester’s Office, Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, speaks to supporters on Saturday, February 8, 2020, during a visit to the Manchester State Department in Biden (AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais)



Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, shakes hands with Ayuran Chalston (8) while meeting supporters of the Manchester State Department on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Manchester (N.H.). (AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Former Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Indian Mayor Pete Buttigieg, gestures during a campaign stop in Lebanon, N.H., Saturday, February 8, 2020. (AP Photo / Charles Krupa)

Former Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Indian Mayor Pete Buttigieg, smiles as he speaks during a campaign stop in Lebanon, N.H., on Saturday, February 8, 2020. (AP Photo / Charles Krupa)

Voter cheer for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., At an election campaign event at Rochester Opera House, Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Rochester, N.H. (AP Photo / Robert F. Bukaty)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Photographed with volunteers during a campaign event on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo / Matt Rourke)



Volunteers listen to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, Democratic presidential candidate. To who speaks during a campaign event on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo / Matt Rourke)

Volunteers listen to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, Democratic presidential candidate. To who speaks during a campaign event on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo / Matt Rourke)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Accompanied by her husband Bruce Mann, door-to-door campaign, Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo / Matt Rourke)

Democratic Presidential Candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Arrives at the New Hampshire Technical Institute’s Concord Community College, Concord, NH, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in the “Our Rights, Our Courts” forum (AP Photo / Matt Rourke).

Democratic presidential candidate, former vice president Joe Biden, speaks at an election campaign event on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo / Elise Amendola).



Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, speaks to attendees at a campaign event in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo / Elise Amendola) on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

Democratic Presidential Candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Arrives at the New Hampshire Technical Institute’s Concord Community College, Concord, NH, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in the “Our Rights, Our Courts” forum (AP Photo / Matt Rourke).

Democratic Presidential Candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Arrives at the New Hampshire Technical Institute’s Concord Community College, Concord, NH, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in the “Our Rights, Our Courts” forum (AP Photo / Matt Rourke).

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Speaks during a campaign event on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Manchester, N.H., to a crowded crowd of volunteers (AP Photo / Matt Rourke)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Speaks during a campaign event on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Manchester, N.H., to a crowded crowd of volunteers (AP Photo / Matt Rourke)



Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Speaks during a campaign event on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Manchester, N.H., to a crowded crowd of volunteers (AP Photo / Matt Rourke)

Democratic presidential candidate, former vice president Joe Biden, speaks at an election campaign event on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo / Elise Amendola).

Democratic presidential nominee, former Massachusetts governor, Deval Patrick, speaks to members of the public after attending the New Hampshire Technical Institute’s Concord Community College on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Concord, NH (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik)

Greg Kilburn shows support for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., As a crowd waits for the doors to open a town hall campaign with Sanders at Rochester Opera House on Saturday, February 8, 2020. in Rochester, NH (AP Photo / Robert F. Bukaty)

Democratic presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, speaks at the New Hampshire Technical Institute’s Concord Community College on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik).



Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Speaks at the New Hampshire Technical Institute’s Concord Community College on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo / Matt Rourke).

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Left, accompanied by moderator Stephanie Ruhle of NBC News and MSNBC, right, waves after being at the New Hampshire Technical Institute’s Concord Community College in the forum “Our Rights, Our Courts ” spoke. February 8, 2020 in Concord, NH (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik)

Democratic Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Speaks on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Manchester, N.H., during “Politics & Eggs” at Saint Anselm College, New Hampshire. (AP Photo / Mary Altaffer)

Democratic Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Speaks on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Manchester, N.H., during “Politics & Eggs” at Saint Anselm College, New Hampshire. (AP Photo / Mary Altaffer)

Democratic Presidential Candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Arrives to deliver a speech at the New Hampshire Technical Institute’s Concord Community College on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Concord, NH (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik)



Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Speaks on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Concord Community College of the New Hampshire Technical Institute in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Speaks on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Concord Community College of the New Hampshire Technical Institute in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Speaks at the Concord Community College of the New Hampshire Technical Institute on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik)

Democratic presidential nominee Tom Steyer arrives to speak at the New Hampshire Technical Institute’s Concord Community College on February 8, 2020 in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik).

“I don’t think we’ll be a vulnerable party if I’m the candidate,” Biden told Manchester voters. “I think we are a vulnerable party if we nominate someone who has never held a higher position than the Mayor of South Bend, Indiana.”

Biden tries to avoid falling far behind Buttigieg and Sanders in a second direct nomination competition. Both are in a strong position in New Hampshire ahead of Tuesday’s preliminary round, while Biden has conceded that he expects “success” in the US state.

Biden’s campaign is urgently trying to recalibrate, shake the leadership and signal that the former vice president will not go down without a fight. On Saturday morning, the campaign released an online video on the attack on Buttigieg, which was one of the toughest partisan broadsides in the democratic primary.

The 90-second video compares Biden’s record as vice president with Buttigieg’s service as mayor. While Biden helped President Barack Obama pass comprehensive health regulations and bailed out the auto industry, Buttigieg installed decorative lights on bridges and repaired walkways.

Buttigieg’s inexperience is one of his biggest weaknesses when he talks to voters about his willingness for the Oval Office. He argued that his tenure as mayor, especially in a city on the rust belt, gives him a better feel for the concerns of voters that Democrats will have to win back in 2020. However, he did not yet have to defend the content of his balance sheet against this type of specific attack launched by Biden.

Buttigieg’s campaign accused Biden of trivializing work in small towns across the country and being politically desperate.

“The Vice President’s decision to place this ad speaks more for his current position in the race than for Pete’s perspective as mayor and veteran,” said Buttigieg campaign spokesman Chris Meagher. The campaign also highlighted criticism from other mayors across the country, who said Biden disparaged the importance of small towns.

Buttigieg’s call for a generation change and his criticism of Washington angered some of his rivals, including Biden, who accused the former mayor of undercutting the Obama administration’s work.

Buttigieg has argued that while the Obama administration has had success, the country is in a different location than four years ago and requires new leadership. He also attempted to make comparisons with Obama to show that he was able to deal with questions about his own inexperience in the 2008 election campaign.

The former vice president made it clear on Saturday that he thought the comparison was inappropriate.

“This guy is not Barack Obama,” he told reporters. “Barack Obama had a clear idea of ​​what international society should look like and what order should be. Barack Obama had spelled out in detail what he thought should be done about the economy. “

Biden’s advisers are aware that two weak performances will affect Biden’s core argument: that he is the most eligible candidate in a general election campaign against President Donald Trump. The former vice president hopes to remain viable over South Carolina, which will vote later this month and is the first state in the main calendar with a large black population. Biden voted significantly better than his rivals with black voters throughout the campaign.

Buttigieg, meanwhile, was struggling to find support from the black voters and asked if his earlier swing to the south would wane.

“This is a varied party,” said Biden. “That is why we are strong. Our candidate has to reflect that strength.”

It’s not just Buttigieg that is blocking Biden’s path. Sanders also appears to be ready for a strong performance in New Hampshire, a state he won more than 20 percentage points in 2016.

During a campaign event on Saturday, Sanders said the previous win gave him decisive credibility with the voters.

“New Hampshire broke through the establishment and said,” You know, it’s not a radical idea to work for working families, “he said.

Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, is still facing questions from some Democrats whether he would harm the party in the general election. Minnesota Senator Biden and Amy Klobuchar have led the charge. Klobuchar was the only candidate who could lend a hand in Friday’s debate when the moderators asked if anyone had concerns about having Sanders at the top of the list.

“People know that I am straightforward and I tell them the truth,” said Klobuchar about the moment on Saturday. She also announced to voters that her campaign has raised $ 1.5 million since the debate.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, who represents neighboring Massachusetts in the Senate, also needs a strong finish in New Hampshire to prove her primary campaigning ability. When she spoke to the supporters before they left to knock on the doors, she noticed that it had been three years since Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Nevertheless, she insisted ”- an expression that Warren has made a motto for her campaign.

“I’ve won unbeatable fights almost all my life,” she said.

Associated press authors Holly Ramer of Durham, New Hampshire, Kathleen Ronayne of Manchester and Will Weissert of Rochester, New Hampshire contributed to this report.