Butterflies use radiation cooling to prevent their living wings from overheating

January 28 (UPI) – Butterfly wings are not only lifeless cloths for color signaling. New research has revealed a network of living cells in butterfly wings that helps insects maintain their performance by preventing overheating and rapid cooling.

When Columbia and Harvard scientists withdrew the scales of butterfly wings, they found a network of mechanical and temperature sensors, as well as supporting circulatory and tracheal systems.

“Most research on butterfly wings focuses on colors used in signaling between individuals,” said Naomi E. Pierce, professor of evolutionary biology at Harvard, in a press release. “This work shows that we have to see the butterfly wing again as a dynamic, living structure rather than as a relatively inert membrane.”

The delicate wings of a butterfly can quickly overheat in the sun. They can also cool down too quickly in cold environments. According to the new study, published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications, the living cells in butterfly wings help the insects regulate their temperature.

“Butterfly wings are essentially vector light detection panels that allow butterflies to accurately determine the intensity and direction of sunlight, and do this quickly without using their eyes,” said Nanfang Yu, associate professor of applied physics at Columbia.

In laboratory tests, scientists used a technology called infrared hyperspectral imaging to measure heat distribution over butterfly wings.

“We discovered that nanostructures on different scales and non-uniform cuticle thicknesses create a heterogeneous distribution of radiation cooling – heat dissipation by thermal radiation – which selectively lowers the temperature of living structures such as wing veins and scent pads,” Yu said.

Although scientists studied the wings of different butterflies, each with unique visible colors and patterns, infrared hyperspectral imaging revealed that the living part of each butterfly wing remained cooler than the rest of the wing under different environmental conditions.

“The nanostructures in the wing shells can be an inspiration for the design of radiation-cooling materials that can withstand extreme heat,” said lead research author Cheng-Chia Tsai, a PhD student in the Yu group.

In behavioral tests, scientists discovered that the butterflies regularly responded to simulated sunlight in a way that suggests that the butterfly’s living wings help the insect feel the direction and intensity of sunlight. Using a small spot of light to precisely heat up the butterflies, scientists discovered that the insects were most sensitive to a threshold of 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

Scientists are now studying the mechanical sensors in living wings, hoping to discover the ways in which different sensor networks enable unique flight patterns.

