BUSIEK & ROSS '' Most ambitious '' THE MARVELS Ongoing spans The entire story of MARVEL UNIVERSE

Kurt Busiek, Alex Ross, and Yildiray Cinar’s previously teased “most ambitious series that has ever appeared in the Marvel universe” was released as The wonders, a team story that includes characters from across the Marvel universe and even from the entire story of the publisher.

The series will feature different characters in each issue, with arcs picking up topics that span the entire Marvel release history and uninterrupted history. Everyone from Aarkus, the original vision, to Aero, one of Marvel’s latest superhero creations, will appear – and even work together.

“The whole idea of The wonders is to be able to use the entire Marvel universe, not just all of the characters in it, but the entire story of it. The whole spectrum of it all, “Busiek told Marvel.com.” I think I described it to Tom Brevoort [Marvel Executive Editor] as something like a Tom Clancy thriller that would have multiple themes in history, and these threads could come together and separate or maybe never meet – it could give characters involved in a story who do something important but never meet the other characters in the story, which will be the case in the opening story. at least.”

“Great things can happen in the Marvel universe, but we see that they are mostly limited to the Avengers in Avengers, the FF in Fantastic Four, etc. The wonders is intended as a free-running book that can go anywhere, do anything, use anyone. It’s a smorgasbord of Marvel heroes and their history, “Busiek continued.” It is not a team. It’s a concept or a universe, depending on how you look at it. The wonders shows the wonders – all the many and different characters of the Marvel universe … We focus here on the super characters and a great, comprehensive adventure. “

Busiek had to say what the stories themselves contain and which characters will be involved:

“Well, the first edition started in Southeast Asia in 1947, shortly after World War II, when there was trouble, and we see Reed Richards before the FF flight, Flash Thompson in the Army, classic Thor and Iron from the 1970s see the near future, we see an unusual tour of Manhattan, we see the Punisher, we see the return of the possibly least expected Peter David character of all time … And there will be new characters too. There are three new marvels in the first edition, a few of which can only be seen for a panel or something. But we’ll come back to them. I would say the sky is the limit, “except in the Marvel universe there is a lot going on beyond this sky. And everything is open to us. “

The miracles # 1 is due in May. Ross covers while Cinar paints interiors. The full requests from Marvel Comics for May 2020 will be received by Newsarama later this month.