Bushfire, hurricane and pouring rain hit the coasts of Australia

Published: February 9, 2020, 10:28:59 am

Burning chewing gum is felled to prevent it falling onto a car in Corbago, while bushfires continue in New South Wales, Australia (File / REUTERS / Tracey Nearmy)

Heavy bush fires burned in parts of Western Australia on Sunday, while other parts of the state had to deal with the aftermath of a powerful hurricane while the country’s east coast was exposed to potentially life-threatening flash floods.

After months of devastating forest fires that have destroyed millions of hectares of land, Australia has been hit by wild weather in recent weeks, alternating with heavy downpours, hailstorms, gusty winds and hot and dry air. Around a dozen fires burned in Western Australia (WA) on Sunday. A serious fire risk was expected in several districts, according to the fire brigade and the state meteorology office.

In some districts, daytime temperatures of up to 42 degrees Celsius have been forecast. The upper parts of the state fought on Sunday after the tropical cyclone Damien, which landed on Saturday afternoon and brought gusty winds at speeds of up to 200 km / h.

No immediate damage was reported and the cyclone was expected to weaken as it moved inland. However, it was found that the wind was blowing at more than 100 km / h.

“Although Tropical #CycloneDamien weakened significantly after the impact of Karratha and Dampier yesterday, the areas around Tom Price and Paraburdoo are affected by heavy rainfall and severe weather conditions,” the state-run meteorology bureau said on its Twitter account.

On the opposite coast of Australia, Sydney and the state of New South Wales were at risk of potentially life-threatening flash floods as the rain fell for three consecutive days in downpours that have not been seen since 1998. The state was approaching half the annual average, but the declines were welcomed, after the state had its driest year in 2019 at 55% below the average.

The State Meteorology Bureau said that there may be severe “rains and life-threatening flash floods” and coastal erosion, although the risk of river flooding due to the low water level due to persistent drought is low.

In Queensland, meteorologists warned of flash floods and floods on Sunday after heavy falls overnight. Due to a flooded stream, about 200 km west of Brisbane, an emergency flood alarm was issued for the residents of Dalby.

