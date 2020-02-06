Burger King Valentine's Day 2020 deals include a free whopper

Advertisement

There has never been a better time than love vacation to leave the memories of your ex once and for all, and Burger King gives you a tasty reason to do so. Burger King’s Valentine’s Day 2020 offers are the best incentive to get rid of your old feelings with a free whopper. It doesn’t matter whether you are still dealing with the suffering of a separation or have memorabilia from a past SA. This is the reason why you want to go to your local BK on February 14th.

On Valentine’s Day, Friday, February 14, Burger King invites customers from New York, Boston, Los Angeles and San Francisco to go shopping and treat themselves to a free whopper. The deal? You need to bring a printed photo of your ex with you to hand it over to the special Birds of Prey-inspired “separation boxes” hanging at BK locations, and voila, you’re going away with a flame. Grilled burger with tomatoes, lettuce, onions and crispy cucumbers. While Burger King has not said exactly what it has to do with the photos mentioned, I am only for the symbolic act of saying “thank you next to a former flame”.

If you’ve deleted all of your ex’s photos and can’t get yourself to follow his or her Instagram, you’re in luck if you happen to live in the Big Apple. Instead of a photo, New Yorkers can also bring letters, a “certain piece of clothing” or cuddly toys to take part in the free whopper offer.

Michael Thomas / Getty Images News / Getty Images

For those who don’t live in one of these cities, Burger King still helps single and jazzed up fans to get into the self-loving mood of the vacation. On Valentine’s Day, you can call up your BK app and take a quiz with five different questions. If you’re able to answer four of these five questions correctly, you’ll get a whopper for just $ 3.

These offers are only available on February 14th. So I would hunt a photo of your ex and prepare to take this chapter in hand with a free Whopper for Valentine’s Day.