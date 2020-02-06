Advertisement

When Bunty Aur Babli’s sequel was announced last month, there was a lot of talk about Abhishek Bachchan not repeating his role. Shaad Ali, the director of the 2005 hit, has reportedly refused to direct the final episode with Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari as he was busy with his Pawan & Pooja web series.

The filmmaker clears up the rumors and says that he is only too happy to hand over the baton to his former assistant director and now director-debutant Varun V Sharma. “My job [in the universe of Bunty Aur Babli] is done. It’s the thought and story of someone else. He wrote the script. Let him do the sequel, and I’m sure he’ll make a good movie. Me Not.” I don’t regret it. I should never stage the sequel, “he says.

Ali is currently spending his time between Pawan & Pooja and the biography of his grandmother, freedom fighter Laxmi Sehgal. “It’s my dream project. I passed the baton on to someone because I was too close to the project. The script is ready. I’m optimizing the creative [aspects].”

