PARIS, France – Climate change has contributed to a sharp decline in bumblebee populations in North America and Europe in recent decades, scientists said on Friday, Fe.

Compared to 1900-1974, bumblebee numbers fell by an average of 46% in the first 15 years of the 21st century in Canada and the United States to dozens of different species.

In Europe, the corresponding decrease in pollinators was 17%, they reported in the journal Science.

Many types of bees and other insects are in a downward spiral, as previous research has shown.

Almost half of all insect species worldwide are in decline, and a third could disappear completely by the end of the century, science concluded last year in a groundbreaking study warning of the serious consequences for plant pollination and the natural food chain has been.

However, the main causes of extinction are likely to be habitat loss and pesticide use, and the potential impact of climate change – a recent threat – has been “exceptionally challenging,” Ottawa said in the new study.

To work around this problem, the scientists analyzed more than half a million geolocalized bumblebee views, which were mapped on a 100-square-kilometer grid in every continent.

They analyzed the population changes over time in each grid and adjusted them to average temperature increases or decreases as well as heat peaks that were above the threshold of bumblebee tolerance.

The areas most affected by global warming were expected to show the greatest decrease in bumblebee density, while populations increased in regions where bees were previously too cool to thrive.

But the numbers didn’t make up for each other – even considering the new bee colonies in cooler climes, the overall population declined significantly.

The results, the scientists said, “suggest that recent climate change has led to a greater and more widespread fall in bumblebees than previously reported.

“The local extinction of species caused by climate change has far exceeded that of colonization and contributed to the significant decline in bumblebee species in Europe and North America.”

Insects are the world’s largest pollinators – 75% of the 115 largest food plants worldwide depend on animal pollination, including cocoa, coffee, almonds and cherries, according to the UN.

Every sixth species of bee is regionally extinct somewhere in the world. – Rappler.com