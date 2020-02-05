Buggin Out releases self-titled debut EP: Stream

Advertisement

The Chicago / Milwaukee band Buggin Out, which mainly consists of DePaul students, plays an extremely entertaining version of hardcore. They are fast and intense, but don’t pull too much out of metal and ensure that what they do is always catchy. The singer Bryanna Bennet has a scratchy, rhythmic sound, and the guitarist Peyton Roberts turns these flaming, melodic solos. They are also named after the character from Do The Right Thing. So if they come to your pizzeria to talk about the pictures you have on your wall, you might want to listen to them.

Buggin Out released a demo last year that got them a lot of positive enthusiasm. Today they continued with a self-titled EP that is good for this enthusiasm. My favorite part: There is a song called “Buggin Out”. It always rules when bands have song titles that are identical to the band name. Stream the EP below.

<noscript><iframe style="border: 0; width: 620px; height: 307px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=3596377516/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/artwork=small/transparent=true/" seamless=""></noscript>Buggin Out by BUGGIN OUT

The self-titled Buggin Out EP is now available from New Morality Zine.